130 Asshole Dogs That Don’t Care About Personal Space

Cats have trouble respecting our personal space, but dogs are not much better – when they want your attention, they will TAKE it, even if it means barging into the bathroom or sitting on your face.

If you have any funny pictures of dogs not quite getting the concept of personal space, please add them to this list and upvote your favorites, too!

#1 I Will Sit Here

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: PhoneDojo

#2 My Friends Malamute Thinks He’s A Lap Dog

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: SmartSharkIsSmart

#3 She Was Yelling “Auntie He’s Squishing Me!”. I Look Back To Find Him Completely Content

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Brighteyed0510

#4 When You Live Just With Your Wife That Must Mean That You Don’t Have To Lock The Bathroom Door, Right? Wrong

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: NYR99

#5 My Friends Puppy Just Wanted To Cuddle. The Cat? Not So Interested

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: becausepuppies

#6 My Dad Kept Griping “I Don’t Want A Dog!” This Is How I Find Them Napping

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: thefinkasaurus

#7 My Great Dane Thinks He’s A Parrot

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: imgur.com

#8 Sometimes She Has Problems Recognising Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: kneelingsolvesproblems

#9 No Sense Of Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Rstevens009

#10 No Concept Of Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Dawn Hester

#11 My Pup Got A Little Crushed On The Ride Back Home Last Weekend

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Pokeia

#12 Dog Who Is Also A Face Mask

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: atomhorse.tumblr.com

#13 My Buddy Rooney Has Personal Space Issues

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: imgur.com

#14 Get This Thing Off Me!

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: imgur.com

#15 Two Months Off The Race Track And My Adopted Greyhound Is Still Trying To Understand What Being A Lap Dog Is All About

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: brittskyy

#16 Yeah, I’m Just Gonna Sit Right Here

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Brostrodamus

#17 I Own This Human

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#18 But I Just Got Comfy

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#19 Where Is The Person?

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#20 Yellow Pillow

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Dona Minúcia

#21 You Think Your Cats Don’t Respect Personal Space?

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: redhaireverywhere

#22 My Dog Has Personal Space Issues

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: honourablechairman

#23 According To Lily I Make A Good Pillow

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: SandraShipley95

#24 Just A Puppy Sitting On Another Puppy’s Head

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#25 This Dog’s Very Awkward Attempt To Cuddle

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: JeffreeyRodriguez

#26 Meet Bailey, Our 130 Pound Lap Dog

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: PetplanPets

#27 Chloe Doesn’t Understand Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Jcrescenzi84

#28 Irish Wolfhound Puppy Wants His Chair

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: aap71

#29 My Dachshund Doesn’t Care About My Boyfriends Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: sneakyasfuckk

#30 I Don’t Always Sit On Cats, But When I Do I Sit On Miles

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Bill Killillay

#31 What’s This Personal Space You Speak Of?

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: lamaestratx

#32 The Perks Of Owning A Big Dog

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#33 The Perks Of Owning A Great Dane Mix

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: JamaicaMeCraz

#34 Nothing Like Help Mum To Rest

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#35 When My Dog Decided To Sit On My Cat

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: pulchritude022

#36 My Husband Has Long Forgot What Personal Space Is Like

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: craftyyuppie

#37 Perfect Place To Sit

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#38 Our 11-month-old, 130 Pound Lap Dog Simba

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Oreos-n-Milk

#39 This Dog Don’t Believe In Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: keystonepetplace.com

#40 No Sense Of Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Karma_Kaze

#41 I Hate When Someone Is Looking Over My Shoulder At My Screen

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: imgur.com

#42 Oakley Doesn’t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: KSmegal

#43 Huskies Have No Concept Of Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: superwholockianforthewin

#44 #62 I Need Higher!

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#45 Pretty Much Sums Up Tia’s Idea Of What Personal Space Is

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: imgur.com

#46 What Is This Personal Space Of Which You Speak?

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: jasperislington

#47 This Dogs Don’t Believe In Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#48 My Great Dane Oakley Weighs 110lbs, But He Thinks He’s Only About 10lbs And Sees Absolutely No Reason Why He Can’t Sit On My Lap

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: devdevsn.wordpress.com

#49 Pleased With Himself, As Always.

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#50 The Most Comfortable Place

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: vizsladobe

#51 She Really Has No Sense Idea About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: savagecat

#52 Lola Thinks College Coursework Is Just Another Excuse To Invade Personal Space For Playtime

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: sdowdell

#53 My Whippet Is Also A Lap Dog, But Has No Respect For Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: imgur.com

#54 Crap, We’ve Been Caught

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: imgur.com

#55 Personal Space With A Boxer? I Don’t Think So

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Boxercrazy

#56 Best Pillow Ever

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#57 It Is Just The Best Spot.

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#58 What Is Personal Space?

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: thatguyoscar

#59 Bud Has No Sense Of Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: imgur.com

#60 Scout Has No Sense Of Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: imgur.com

#61 “don’t Mind Me”

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#62 Think My Dog Might Be Jealous Of My Computer

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: INADEQUATECLIMAX

#63 Doesn’t Care What You’re In The Middle Of Doing.

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#64 Ummmm You Gonna Finish That Burger?

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#65 No Concept Of Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: forrestree

#66 Her Dad Was Yelling At Her For Chewing A Shoe So She Tried To Hide On Mom.

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#67 No Personal Space, And Could Not Care Less. Who Rescued Who?!

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#68 My Dog Knows When I’m Using The Computer Too Much

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: willtong77

#69 No Such Thing As Personal Space When You Own A German Shepherd Dog

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: Angela Bergmann

#70 You Are My Bed!

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#71 “can’t You See I’m Sleeping Here”

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#72 Poker Cuddling

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#73 Who Doesn’t Love Cuddles

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#74 Trying To Stretch My Legs, But….

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#75 What? You Thought You’d Get Sleep???

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#76 So Rude. No Concept Of Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

Image source: YakitoriMan

#77 “what You Have To Use Pillows Too?”

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#78 Just A Kiss…

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#79 Cheek To Cheek With Pepper My Boston Terrier

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#80 This Seems Like A Comfy Spot

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#81 Personal Space Is This Kind Of Space Where I Can Always Sit And Lick And Sleep

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#82 I Just Wanna Be A Lap Dog

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#83 No Time To Take Your Jacket Off Mom, I Need Your Shoulder For A Pillow

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#84 Our Puppy Decided She Needed A Booster Seat – The Old Dog Will Do Nicely!

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#85 Hey, Pull My Tail!

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#86 Must Get Closer

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#87 He Wanted To Lay In The Sun.

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#88 Jax Is Also A Lap Dog… He Couldn’t Care Less About My Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#89 60lb Pit Thinks She’s A Lap Dog

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#90 Is This Seat Taken

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#91 My Lapdog…

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#92 In My Head

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#93 I’m A Lap Dog And Nobody Else Can Tell Me Different

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#94 Just Chillin’ On The Couch With Mom… Uhm… On Mom.

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#95 What’s This Personal Space You Talk Of? Doesn’t Exist When You Have A Dog

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#96 Cause I Need Both…

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#97 Omg! Could These Cats Get Any Closer?

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#98 Too Small Bed For Us

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#99 Trying To Stretch My Legs, But….

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#100 A Daily Routine!

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#101 Not Much Space On This Couch…

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#102 My Brand New 100% Chihuahua Scarf.

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#103 Cheek To Cheek With Pepper My Boston Terrier

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#104 This Seems Like A Comfy Spot

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#105 This Seems Like A Comfy Spot

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#106 She Dgaf About My Hangover.

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#110 #you’re Talkin’ About Me Or What?

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#111 Rawr!

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#112 3 Dogs, 1 Sofa And No Need For A Cushion!

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#113 My Personal Gps

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#114 Casually Drivers Seat Driving

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#125 I Sit Here First.

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

#127 My Rescue Great Dane The Day I Got Him!

130 Asshole Dogs That Don&#8217;t Care About Personal Space

