130 Asshole Dogs That Don’t Care About Personal Space

Cats have trouble respecting our personal space, but dogs are not much better – when they want your attention, they will TAKE it, even if it means barging into the bathroom or sitting on your face.
If you have any funny pictures of dogs not quite getting the concept of personal space, please add them to this list and upvote your favorites, too!
(h/t: justsomething)
#1 I Will Sit Here
Image source: PhoneDojo
#2 My Friends Malamute Thinks He’s A Lap Dog
Image source: SmartSharkIsSmart
#3 She Was Yelling “Auntie He’s Squishing Me!”. I Look Back To Find Him Completely Content
Image source: Brighteyed0510
#4 When You Live Just With Your Wife That Must Mean That You Don’t Have To Lock The Bathroom Door, Right? Wrong
Image source: NYR99
#5 My Friends Puppy Just Wanted To Cuddle. The Cat? Not So Interested
Image source: becausepuppies
#6 My Dad Kept Griping “I Don’t Want A Dog!” This Is How I Find Them Napping
Image source: thefinkasaurus
#7 My Great Dane Thinks He’s A Parrot
Image source: imgur.com
#8 Sometimes She Has Problems Recognising Personal Space
Image source: kneelingsolvesproblems
#9 No Sense Of Personal Space
Image source: Rstevens009
#10 No Concept Of Personal Space
Image source: Dawn Hester
#11 My Pup Got A Little Crushed On The Ride Back Home Last Weekend
Image source: Pokeia
#12 Dog Who Is Also A Face Mask
Image source: atomhorse.tumblr.com
#13 My Buddy Rooney Has Personal Space Issues
Image source: imgur.com
#14 Get This Thing Off Me!
Image source: imgur.com
#15 Two Months Off The Race Track And My Adopted Greyhound Is Still Trying To Understand What Being A Lap Dog Is All About
Image source: brittskyy
#16 Yeah, I’m Just Gonna Sit Right Here
Image source: Brostrodamus
#17 I Own This Human
#18 But I Just Got Comfy
#19 Where Is The Person?
#20 Yellow Pillow
Image source: Dona Minúcia
#21 You Think Your Cats Don’t Respect Personal Space?
Image source: redhaireverywhere
#22 My Dog Has Personal Space Issues
Image source: honourablechairman
#23 According To Lily I Make A Good Pillow
Image source: SandraShipley95
#24 Just A Puppy Sitting On Another Puppy’s Head
#25 This Dog’s Very Awkward Attempt To Cuddle
Image source: JeffreeyRodriguez
#26 Meet Bailey, Our 130 Pound Lap Dog
Image source: PetplanPets
#27 Chloe Doesn’t Understand Personal Space
Image source: Jcrescenzi84
#28 Irish Wolfhound Puppy Wants His Chair
Image source: aap71
#29 My Dachshund Doesn’t Care About My Boyfriends Personal Space
Image source: sneakyasfuckk
#30 I Don’t Always Sit On Cats, But When I Do I Sit On Miles
Image source: Bill Killillay
#31 What’s This Personal Space You Speak Of?
Image source: lamaestratx
#32 The Perks Of Owning A Big Dog
#33 The Perks Of Owning A Great Dane Mix
Image source: JamaicaMeCraz
#34 Nothing Like Help Mum To Rest
#35 When My Dog Decided To Sit On My Cat
Image source: pulchritude022
#36 My Husband Has Long Forgot What Personal Space Is Like
Image source: craftyyuppie
#37 Perfect Place To Sit
#38 Our 11-month-old, 130 Pound Lap Dog Simba
Image source: Oreos-n-Milk
#39 This Dog Don’t Believe In Personal Space
Image source: keystonepetplace.com
#40 No Sense Of Personal Space
Image source: Karma_Kaze
#41 I Hate When Someone Is Looking Over My Shoulder At My Screen
Image source: imgur.com
#42 Oakley Doesn’t Care About Personal Space
Image source: KSmegal
#43 Huskies Have No Concept Of Personal Space
Image source: superwholockianforthewin
#44 #62 I Need Higher!
#45 Pretty Much Sums Up Tia’s Idea Of What Personal Space Is
Image source: imgur.com
#46 What Is This Personal Space Of Which You Speak?
Image source: jasperislington
#47 This Dogs Don’t Believe In Personal Space
#48 My Great Dane Oakley Weighs 110lbs, But He Thinks He’s Only About 10lbs And Sees Absolutely No Reason Why He Can’t Sit On My Lap
Image source: devdevsn.wordpress.com
#49 Pleased With Himself, As Always.
#50 The Most Comfortable Place
Image source: vizsladobe
#51 She Really Has No Sense Idea About Personal Space
Image source: savagecat
#52 Lola Thinks College Coursework Is Just Another Excuse To Invade Personal Space For Playtime
Image source: sdowdell
#53 My Whippet Is Also A Lap Dog, But Has No Respect For Personal Space
Image source: imgur.com
#54 Crap, We’ve Been Caught
Image source: imgur.com
#55 Personal Space With A Boxer? I Don’t Think So
Image source: Boxercrazy
#56 Best Pillow Ever
#57 It Is Just The Best Spot.
#58 What Is Personal Space?
Image source: thatguyoscar
#59 Bud Has No Sense Of Personal Space
Image source: imgur.com
#60 Scout Has No Sense Of Personal Space
Image source: imgur.com
#61 “don’t Mind Me”
#62 Think My Dog Might Be Jealous Of My Computer
Image source: INADEQUATECLIMAX
#63 Doesn’t Care What You’re In The Middle Of Doing.
#64 Ummmm You Gonna Finish That Burger?
#65 No Concept Of Personal Space
Image source: forrestree
#66 Her Dad Was Yelling At Her For Chewing A Shoe So She Tried To Hide On Mom.
#67 No Personal Space, And Could Not Care Less. Who Rescued Who?!
#68 My Dog Knows When I’m Using The Computer Too Much
Image source: willtong77
#69 No Such Thing As Personal Space When You Own A German Shepherd Dog
Image source: Angela Bergmann
#70 You Are My Bed!
#71 “can’t You See I’m Sleeping Here”
#72 Poker Cuddling
#73 Who Doesn’t Love Cuddles
#74 Trying To Stretch My Legs, But….
#75 What? You Thought You’d Get Sleep???
#76 So Rude. No Concept Of Personal Space
Image source: YakitoriMan
#77 “what You Have To Use Pillows Too?”
#78 Just A Kiss…
#79 Cheek To Cheek With Pepper My Boston Terrier
#80 This Seems Like A Comfy Spot
#81 Personal Space Is This Kind Of Space Where I Can Always Sit And Lick And Sleep
#82 I Just Wanna Be A Lap Dog
#83 No Time To Take Your Jacket Off Mom, I Need Your Shoulder For A Pillow
#84 Our Puppy Decided She Needed A Booster Seat – The Old Dog Will Do Nicely!
#85 Hey, Pull My Tail!
#86 Must Get Closer
#87 He Wanted To Lay In The Sun.
#88 Jax Is Also A Lap Dog… He Couldn’t Care Less About My Personal Space
#89 60lb Pit Thinks She’s A Lap Dog
#90 Is This Seat Taken
#91 My Lapdog…
#92 In My Head
#93 I’m A Lap Dog And Nobody Else Can Tell Me Different
#94 Just Chillin’ On The Couch With Mom… Uhm… On Mom.
#95 What’s This Personal Space You Talk Of? Doesn’t Exist When You Have A Dog
#96 Cause I Need Both…
#97 Omg! Could These Cats Get Any Closer?
#98 Too Small Bed For Us
#99 Trying To Stretch My Legs, But….
#100 A Daily Routine!
#101 Not Much Space On This Couch…
#102 My Brand New 100% Chihuahua Scarf.
#103 Cheek To Cheek With Pepper My Boston Terrier
#104 This Seems Like A Comfy Spot
#105 This Seems Like A Comfy Spot
#106 She Dgaf About My Hangover.
#107 Ummmm You Gonna Finish That Burger?
#108 Lol
#109 Not Much Space On This Couch…
#110 #you’re Talkin’ About Me Or What?
#111 Rawr!
#112 3 Dogs, 1 Sofa And No Need For A Cushion!
#113 My Personal Gps
#114 Casually Drivers Seat Driving
#115 She Dgaf About My Hangover.
#116 She Dgaf About My Hangover.
#117 Her Dad Was Yelling At Her For Chewing A Shoe So She Tried To Hide On Mom.
#118 Ummmm You Gonna Finish That Burger?
#119 Ummmm You Gonna Finish That Burger?
#120 Ummmm You Gonna Finish That Burger?
#121 Ummmm You Gonna Finish That Burger?
#122 Ummmm You Gonna Finish That Burger?
#123 60lb Pit Thinks She’s A Lap Dog
#124 Omg! Could These Cats Get Any Closer?
#125 I Sit Here First.
#126 Lol
#127 My Rescue Great Dane The Day I Got Him!
Follow Us