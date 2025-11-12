The Best ATM Withdrawal Defense (13 Pics)

Using an ATM alone is risky these days, especially at night. Security cameras, cubicle-type walls, and even armed guards have been set up at certain locations to discourage muggers and opportunists, but there’s one defense mechanism that could prove to be even more effective – and all it will ask for in return is a treat.
That’s right. Photos are appearing on the Internet of people carefully positioning their canine crew behind them while using ATMs, and while these pups may look cute and cuddly at first glance, there’s no doubt that any hand that comes near their human while banking is most likely not going to come back in good condition. “This is a good strategy. I would be way too distracted trying to pet the dogs to steal her information,” one social media user alternatively stated.
If you’re thinking of adopting a dog and need yet another good reason to, here you are. If you’ve already got one, it might be time to start enlisting them as your official cash withdrawal guard dog. Scroll down for all the proof you need.
#1 Don’t Even Think About It
Image source: atrain1189
#2 When You Have Security In ATM
Image source: mustafasoho14
#3 Watching Her Back
Image source: protectiondogselite
#4 Two-Sided Tank System
#5 Using The ATM At Night
Image source: outerspace
#6 Self Protecting And Treat-Fed System
Image source: Frank Baron
#7 Doing His Job And Watching The Girl’s Back
Image source: cokekennels
#8 Tiny Guard Is Watching You
Image source: David Falck
#9 How To Use The Cash Dispensing Machine Safely
Image source: vaguetommy
#10 ATM Security At Its Best
Image source: darkdynastyk9s_branden
#11 ATM Security Guarantee
Image source: ocregister
#12 Personal Protection Dog
#13 Best Protection
Image source: swflk9trainer
