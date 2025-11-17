I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

by

I think dogs are the funniest when they run. The look on their faces of pure joy – I love to capture that moment.

You need to be very fast to have the right moment with an action photo! I always render and edit my pictures. Of course, not too much because I like the natural style. I mostly edit the lighting and shadows to give contrast.

More info: Instagram | omicaphotography.com

#1

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#2

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#3

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#4

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#5

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#6

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#7

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#8

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#9

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#10

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#11

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#12

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#13

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#14

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#15

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#16

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#17

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#18

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#19

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#20

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#21

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#22

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#23

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#24

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#25

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#26

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#27

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#28

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#29

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

#30

I Captured Dogs On The Run, And The Results Are The Most Adorable Faces Of Joy (30 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
BBC Forced To Change Headline After Massive Princess Kate Backlash
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 White Tattoo Designs That Look Like Magic Runes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Performances from Glee That We Don’t Mind Watching Over and Over Again
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2022
Overweight Golden Retriever’s Owner Demanded Vet Put Him Down, Luckily, He Refused (21 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Interesting Theories About Snoke’s Identity
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2017
Billie Eilish Divides Fans After Showing Off Her Diamond Grills
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.