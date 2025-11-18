18 Hilarious “Mundane Halloween” Costumes That Capture Everyday Situations In Extreme Detail

by

Halloween is famous for bringing out everyone’s flamboyant side, but it can also have a surprisingly dull twist—or at least, it can be portrayed that way. In fact, in Japan, a celebration known as the “Jimi” Halloween festival is dedicated entirely to capturing the everyday, mundane aspects of life.

The Jimi festival, which in Japanese translates to “plain” or “unpretentious,” involves dressing up in the most mundane and relatable costumes imaginable that require lots of explanation.

Bored Panda takes a look at 18 costumes that capture everyday situations that we wish we’d thought of.

#1 Person Standing In Line At The Security Checkpoint Of An Airport

The one situation that’s just as full of suspense as an actual Halloween thriller.

#2 Person Whose Cardigan Got Caught On A Doorknob

We have all been there once or twice.

#3 Man Who Keeps Getting Mistaken For A Store Employee

If it wasn’t clear enough: leave this man alone!

#4 Part-Time Worker Supporting The Fence At The Front Of A Live Concert

Hey, at least it must be nice to see a concert and get paid for it?

#5 Wedding Venue Photographer

Not all heroes wear capes.

#6 Person Who Foolishly Ordered Curry Udon While Wearing White Clothes

Also known as “A disaster waiting to happen.”

#7 Guy Who Takes Pride In Never Holding On To Anything On The Subway

Show-off!

#8 Actor In An Airline Safety Video

Those who actually watch the safety videos will recognize this costume.

#9 Guy Who Just Got Back From The Swimming Pool

Too much chlorine…

#10 Makeup Guru Whose Camera Can’t Focus On The Product

A totally Gen-Z problem.

#11 Students Who Went To The Cafe To Study But Ended Up Spending The Whole Time Reading Manga And Looking At Their Phones

It all feels completely different with the pressure of an upcoming deadline looming over your head.

#12 Student Volunteer At A University’s Open Campus Day

This student volunteer looks like they would rather be somewhere else.

#13 Person Who Was Stingy And Only Paid For The Smallest Plastic Bag

This way may be more sustainable. Either way, hopefully, that bag is strong enough to hold all of that.

#14 Clothing Store Mannequins That Aren’t Very Helpful

Seriously, how are we supposed to wear that?

#15 Waitress Who Provides A Half-Hearted Service

There’s never enough sass when it comes to Halloween.

#16 An Old Man Taking A Photo Of The Cup He Used At The Stadium

An extremely niche hobby.

#17 That One Coworker Who Kindly Fills The Office Humidifier With Water Every Morning

The unsung hero of the office.

#18 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

If you want to feel like a mayor for a day; you know what to do.

