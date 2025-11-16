Artist Makes The Streets Fun Again By Creating Graffiti That Interacts With Its Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Jamie Paul Scanlon, going by his initials JPS, was born in 1977 in Weston-Super-Mare, a seaside town not far from Bristol, UK.

His creativity showed from an early age. Taught by his father, who spent a lot of time in prison and died when Jamie was 18, he impressed teachers in school with his incredible drawings. After school he went to college to study graphic design. Sadly, the government stopped support, so Jamie wasn’t able to afford college any longer and had to leave. He then worked as a shoe repairer and key cutter.

Everything went downhill for him at that point. He began using light drugs which spiraled into a crack-cocaine addiction and heavy drinking after two of his friends were murdered in separate events only 6 months apart.
However, in 2009, when he hit rock bottom, his friend George took him to visit an exhibition of stencil art in Bristol.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: jps_artist

#2

Image source: jps_artist

#3

Image source: jps_artist

#4

Image source: jps_artist

#5

Image source: jps_artist

#6

Image source: jps_artist

#7

Image source: jps_artist

#8

Image source: jps_artist

#9

Image source: jps_artist

#10

Image source: jps_artist

#11

Image source: jps_artist

#12

Image source: jps_artist

#13

Image source: jps_artist

#14

Image source: jps_artist

#15

Image source: jps_artist

#16

Image source: jps_artist

#17

Image source: jps_artist

#18

Image source: jps_artist

#19

Image source: jps_artist

#20

Image source: jps_artist

#21

Image source: jps_artist

#22

Image source: jps_artist

#23

Image source: jps_artist

#24

Image source: jps_artist

#25

Image source: jps_artist

#26

Image source: jps_artist

#27

Image source: jps_artist

#28

Image source: jps_artist

#29

Image source: jps_artist

#30

Image source: jps_artist

