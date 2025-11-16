You’ll Find Me In The Garden (24 Pics)

I love to garden and want to share my plants with you!
#1 World Peace Rose
#2 A Compilation Of Some Of My Hydrangeas
#3 Hellebores Are One Of The First Flowers Of The Year
#4 Red Charm Peony
#5 Peruvian Lily
#6 Lace Dianthus. Easy To See How It Got It’s Name
#7 Podophyllum Pleianthum. Amazing Leaves
#8 Geum. Part Of The Rose Family
#9 Charlie’s White Peony
#10 Bearded Iris From A Local Breeder
#11 Lily
#12 Secret Rose. So Fragrant
#13 Anemone Nemerosa At Sunset
#14 Gentian-Yes, It’s Really That Blue
#15 Poppies Are Loved By Bees
#16 Arisaema Griffithii. Look At The Light Come Through
#17 Another Gentian. The Spots On The Throat Are Amazing
#18 Leek Flower
#19 Day Lily
#20 So Fragrant. I Love The Touch Of Pink
#21 Everyone Loves A Daisy
#22 Carnation
#23 Nasturtiums Never Fail
#24 Deinanthe Bifida. I Love The Leaf Of This Herbaceous Hydrangea
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us