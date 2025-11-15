35 Humorous Street Art Pieces Incorporated Into The Streets Of Paris By OakOak (New Pics)

Various forms of street art like graffiti are a familiar sight in all our cities. Street art is there to surprise and inspire us, to shake up the often dull urban environments in which it can usually be found in order to give us a fresh perspective on our otherwise familiar neighborhoods and streets. In the last few years, the number of talented street artists has grown dramatically, meaning that this also affects people’s interest in street art as it is not an easy thing to create clever art in a short period of time.
It’s definitely not the first time that the French street art artist OakOak has been mentioned on Bored Panda, as we have previously featured the said artist’s work here, and here. The artist is well-known for his “urban-like” style, created on random streets of France and Paris, and composed entirely of things such as spray paint and even random objects found on the premises. Cracks, holes, and small grooves are enough for OakOak to notice the figures they suggest and that’s where he gets most of his inspiration from; his work is done on the go.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1
Image source: oakoak_street_art
