I Created Another “Motivational Dog Quotes” Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile (13 Pics)

From puppies to dogs having fun to senior dogs, the “Motivational Dog Quotes” photo series captures the true character of each canine paired with a famous motivational dog quote.
Photographed with the intent to have fun and capture the true personality and character of a dog, each image is natural and often cute at the same time.
This is the second part in an original photo series launched on Bored Panda. These portraits of dogs with a corresponding motivational dog quote will make you smile and hopefully even laugh. I aim to artfully capture their true personality and character through my photography.
More info: millersimage.com | Instagram | twitter.com
#1 Elayne Boosler – “My Fashion Philosophy Is If You’re Not Covered In Dog Hair, Your Life Is Empty”
#2 Dave Barry – “Dogs Feel Very Strongly That They Should Always Go With You In The Car, In Case The Need Should Arise For Them To Bark Violently At Nothing Right In Your Ear”
#3 W. Bruce Cameron – “You Can Usually Tell That A Man Is Good If He Has A Dog Who Loves Him”
#4 M.k. Clinton – “The World Would Be A Nicer Place If Everyone Had The Ability To Love As Unconditionally As A Dog”
#5 Kinky Friedman – “Money Can Buy You A Fine Dog, But Only Love Can Make Him Wag His Tail”
#6 Dave Barry – “You Can Say Any Fool Thing To A Dog And The Dog Will Just Give You This Look That Says, ‘My Gosh, You’re Right! I Never Would’ve Thought Of That!'”
#7 “Dogs Come Into Our Lives To Teach Us About Love, They Depart To Teach Us About Loss. A New Dog Never Replaces An Old Dog. It Merely Expands The Heart”
#8 Louis Sabin – “No Matter How Little Money And How Few Possessions You Own, Having A Dog Makes You Rich”
#9 “Love Is A Four-Legged Word”
#10 Christopher Morley – “No One Appreciates The Very Special Genius Of Your Conversation As The Dog Does”
#11 Mary Oliver – “A Dog Can Never Tell You What She Knows From The Smells Of The World, But You Know, Watching Her, That You Know Almost Nothing”
#12 Samuel Butler – “The Greatest Pleasure Of A Dog Is That You Make A Fool Of Yourself With Him, And Not Only Will He Not Scold You, But He Will Make A Fool Of Himself, Too”
#13 Jerome K. Jerome – “They [dogs] Never Talk About Themselves But Listen To You While You Talk About Yourself, And Keep Up An Appearance Of Being Interested In The Conversation”
