“I Am Torn”: Parent Wonders If They Should Make Daughter Attend A Birthday Everyone Is Skipping

When you’re an adult, school can feel like a lifetime ago. But when you’re a kid, it’s basically your whole world, and trying to fit in can be tough.
One Redditor recently found out their daughter was invited to a classmate’s birthday party. The problem is, it sounds like no one plans to show up… including their daughter, who doesn’t want to go. Now the parent is torn: respect her “no,” or push her to attend so the birthday girl isn’t left alone.
The parent found out no one was planning to show up to their daughter’s classmate’s birthday party
Not wanting the birthday girl to end up heartbroken, they considered making their daughter attend
Many readers felt the parent shouldn’t make their daughter go against her wishes, even if they still felt sorry for the birthday girl
Others, however, argued that showing up anyway could be a meaningful lesson in kindness and compassion
[decision made]
