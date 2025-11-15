30 Comics By Ketnipz, An Artist With A Funny Style (New Pics)

British illustrator Harry Hambley, 21 years old, going by the name of Ketnipz on Instagram, manages to express his ideas and inner universe through comic illustrations of a pink bean-shaped persona. And this character isn’t alone, as it has a trusty grumpy dog companion (doggo) and a cat (ket). What makes these comics so brilliant is that they can make a point and make you laugh in just a few panels or a single image.

The themes that this beautiful round persona covers are, as you can imagine, as universal and well-rounded as, well, the bean-shaped persona itself. No matter the roundness, it has relatable, funny, and awkward moments just like we all do. The Bean, as he’s so conventionally named, goes through life just like everybody else does. Bean is lazy, bean is busy, bean is emotional and cute, and bean experiences bright moments in life from time. Also, bean’s a mean meme-making machine.

But Bean isn’t only about memes. The comic also expresses positivity, self-love and self-care, cuteness, and love in general. There’s a word for that, and it’s wholesome. It may teach a thing or two in between the laughs, too. All in all, they’re very relatable and contagious (in a good way, of course).

More info: Instagram | ketnipz.com

