Puppies Or Food? 12 Pics That Will Make You Question Reality

Have you ever been in a situation where you had to guess if the picture you are looking at has a sweeper or a mop dog depicted in it? No? Well, you might have debated if it is a pastry or a bagel dog. Still no? Then you’ve undoubtedly wondered if it’s a plushie toy or a teddy bear puppy! These are the tough questions that Karen Zack would like to answer to you on her Twitter account @teenybiscuit.
Karen describes herself as a “media production workhorse,” and she must really know her thing. Her funny dogs and food comparison tweets are going viral all over the Internet.
Now scroll down below to look at the funny dog pictures and find the answer to the life-long question of is it a rag or a cute dog.
More info: kzack.com | Twitter
#1 Puppy Or Bagel?
Image source: teenybiscuit
#2 Sheepdog Or Mop?
Image source: teenybiscuit
#3 Chihuahua Or Muffin?
Image source: teenybiscuit
#4 Shar-Pei Or Towel?
#5 Labradoodle Or Fried Chicken?
Image source: teenybiscuit
#6 Shar-Pei Or Croissant
#7 Puppy Or Teddy Bear?
#8 Pug Or Loaf
#9 Afghan Hound Or Saruman?
#10 Pug Tail Or Cinnamon Bun?
