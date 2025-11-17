I Use Specialist Probe Lenses And Complex Imaging Techniques To Photograph The Inside Of Musical Instruments (21 Pics)

Striking photos reveal the hidden details inside musical instruments. I’m a photographer who unveils the beauty and complexity of these unseen spaces using specialist probe lenses and complex imaging techniques. Each photo is a blend of hundreds of frames. The unprecedented sharpness and detail render these spaces as vast rooms, exposing the tool marks of the makers, repairs carried out through the centuries, and the hidden architecture within.

I choose rare instruments with fascinating histories: A cello once hit by a train, a didgeridoo hollowed out by termites, an exquisite Fazioli grand piano hand-made from 11,000 individual parts. Each instrument is photographed hundreds of times with ever-increasing focal lengths. These frames are then painstakingly blended together to form a single image. The clarity and carefully chosen perspectives trick the mind into believing the space is much larger than reality. A 240-year-old cello looks like the inside of an ancient ship, a century-old saxophone becomes a gaping tunnel of green and gold, and the keys of a piano become a monolithic temple.

More info: architectureinmusic.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Inside A Lockey Hill Cello Circa 1780

#2 The Action Of A Fazioli Grand Piano

#3 Inside A Burkart Elite 14 Karat Gold Flute

#4 An Australian Didgeridoo Hollowed Out By Termites

#5 Yamaha 867d French Horn

#6 Ibanez Acoustic Guitar

#7 The Keys Of A Steinway Grand Piano

#8 Inside A Heavily Repaired Charles Theress Bass Circa 1860

#9 The Action Of A Fazioli Grand Piano

#10 The Action Of A Steinway Grand Piano

#11 Buffet R13 A Clarinet

#12 Light Bounces Through The Bell Of A Buffet Prestige Bass Clarinet

#13 Yamaha 867d French Horn

#14 Inside A Taylor Mini Guitar

#15 A Cello Hit By A Train In 1929 Then Repaired

#16 The Bass Strings Of A Steinway Grand Piano

#17 Low Tin Whistle

#18 Inside A 1980s Yanagisawa Saxophone

#19 A 98 Year Old Conn C-Melody Saxophone

#20 Walden Acoustic Guitar

#21 1940s Selmer Balanced Action Saxophone

