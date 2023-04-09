Does John Wick Die In John Wick: Chapter 4?

The ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 left a big question among fans of the franchise with many wanting to know if the widely loved assassin survived the movie. From taking a dive off the roof of the Continental to getting shot by an assassin, the eponymous hitman always found a way to live to fight another day. However, John: Wick Chapter 4‘s seemingly fatal ending delivers a twist to the formula.
John Wick 4 sees Keanu Reeves’ titular character fight for his freedom from the High Table. This comes with a sacrifice as the last place the hitman was mentioned is on a tombstone after his duel with Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) went sideways. John seemingly succumbed to his wounds on the steps of the Basilica of Sacré Coeur while reminiscing about a vision of his late wife, Helen. But will the movie’s ending stick?
What Happens To John Wick At The End Of Chapter 4?
For most of Chapter 4, John Wick is on the run as a result of the pricey contract placed on him in Chapter 2. When the opportunity to be free from the High Table comes in the form of dueling with the Marquis, Wick reunites with his old clan, the Ruska Roma. If he wins the duel, Wick would be free from the hold of the High Table and the Continental Hotel will be rebuilt with Winston reinstated as the manager but if he loses the contest, both Wick and Winston die.
Nominated to take the place of the Marquis in the sunrise duel, Caine (Donnie Yen) engages Wick in a gun battle at the Sacré-Cœur. Caine takes a bullet on the side but didn’t fall while Wick takes one too many when a bullet hit his gut. At this point, the Marquis takes over from Caine to drive the final nail in Wick’s coffin but gets the brunt of Wick’s last bullet instead.
Trying to scramble down the steps of the Basilica of Sacré Coeur, John Wick collapses, seemingly succumbing to the ripple effect of the duel but not without taking out the Marquis with his last shot. At the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, John Wick did get his freedom from the High Table but he appears to have died while seeing a vision of his late wife. The next scene shows John Wick’s gravestone sitting right next to Helen’s.
Is John Wick Really Dead? Can He Return?
It wouldn’t be the first time the dead comes back to life in Hollywood where death is not always the end. Besides, nobody actually saw the dead body of the assassin. One theory making the rounds suggest that Wick may have teamed up with Winston and the Bowery King to fake his own death. Speaking on the disturbing John Wick: Chapter 4 ending, filmmaker Chad Stahelski told Entertainment Weekly:
“Let’s just say John Wick has found a way to be at peace. What’s the only way John could have gotten out? He’s got to make everyone think he’s dead, or he has to be dead, or he has to kill off a part of his persona. However you want to take that, that’s cool with us.”
Nevertheless, Stahelski blows hot and cold about the fate of the franchise, will there be a John Wick: Chapter 5 to complete a quintology? Stahelski’s states, “We’ve come full circle, and that feels like a satisfying ending.” This hints at the fact that this is likely the end of this franchise in the John Wick universe, but probably not for the character. Reeves will pick up his John Wick suit one more time to briefly appear in the spin-off movie Ballerina.
