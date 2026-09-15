People Forget To Wash Behind Their Ears In The Shower, Doctors Warn It Can Lead To Infections

Most people probably assume they’re doing a perfectly respectable job in the shower. You know, they wash their hair, scrub their armpits, clean the obvious bits, and get out. But dermatologists say many people forget one small area: behind the ears.
And while it might not seem like a big deal, that overlooked spot can collect dirt, oil, and sweat, develop an unpleasant smell, and potentially even become infected. Dr. Roger Kapoor and Dr. Anna Chacon told Parade that the skin behind the ears deserves the same attention as the rest of the body.
Dermatologists Dr. Roger Kapoor and Dr. Anna Chacon warned that people often overlook cleaning the skin behind their ears in the shower
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They explained that dirt, oil, sweat, and sunscreen can build up there, potentially causing unpleasant odors, irritation, bacterial infections, or ear eczema
Chacon said, “As often as you wash other parts of your body, I would add behind the ears to the list of parts to clean.” Kapoor was even more specific, recommending that people intentionally wash the skin behind their ears and get into the creases where the ear meets the head because those areas can trap grime.
And apparently, that grime can build up surprisingly quickly. During warmer weather, things like sweat and sunscreen can accumulate behind the ears, creating an especially good environment for oil and dirt to hang around. So while many of us are busy worrying about whether we remembered to wash our feet, there’s apparently a much smaller culprit quietly sitting a few inches higher.
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When it comes to cleaning the area, shampoo can help because it contains ingredients designed to break down oil and bacteria. However, Kapoor doesn’t recommend relying entirely on shampoo to do the job. A little face wash can also be useful for properly cleaning the skin behind the ears, particularly if the area tends to become oily.
There’s another item that could be contributing to the problem for people who wear glasses. Kapoor recommends cleaning the arms of glasses frequently as well, since they sit directly against the area behind the ears. So if your shower routine is flawless but your glasses haven’t seen a proper cleaning in weeks, there may be another culprit worth investigating.
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Kapoor recommended intentionally washing behind the ears with shampoo or face wash and regularly cleaning the arms of glasses to help prevent buildup
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Ignoring the area altogether can do more than leave behind a questionable smell. Kapoor warned that failing to keep the skin clean can increase the risk of irritation and bacterial infections, particularly if there are cuts or breaks in the skin. In other words, behind the ears may be easy to forget, but the skin there isn’t completely immune to problems.
Another possible issue is ear eczema, an inflammatory condition that can cause flaky white to yellowish scales, particularly in areas where there are more oil glands. Keeping the skin moisturized can help, although persistent symptoms are something worth discussing with a medical professional rather than simply attacking them with increasingly aggressive shower scrubbing.
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And then there’s the least glamorous consequence of all, which is the smell. When dirt, oil and sweat accumulate behind the ears, Kapoor says they can combine to create a greasy, oily odor. So the next time you step out of the shower feeling completely clean, it might be worth giving that tiny patch of skin behind your ears one last check.
Well, there we have it. It turns out the difference between smelling fresh and smelling suspiciously greasy might be one very small scrub. Now, be honest, do you actually wash behind your ears in the shower? Are you a thorough shower person, or do you just wash the obvious bits and call it a day? We would love to hear from you!
Netizens also had plenty of their own suggestions for overlooked spots that deserve a little more attention in the shower
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