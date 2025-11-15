30 Cat Puns And Jokes That Might Keep You Chuckling For 9 Whole Lifetimes

Cats are the essence of the Internet. With way over 2 million videos dedicated to them on YouTube, a close-to-uncountable number of photos, and pages upon pages devoted to Their Majesties, the virtual community is bedeviled by cats. And we are no exception! We love to talk about funny cats, express our adoration for cute kittens, and playfully scold our furry friends for their mischievous acts. Without the aforementioned shenanigans, though, felines would definitely lose half their charm. It’s the unexpected cuteness and cleverness that’s so addictive about these adorable tiny tigers. So, as you can already see, cats are a never-ending topic, playing on the heartstrings of every generation.
Although we have done our fair share of cat posts, we’ve never done one dedicated to cat puns – an oversight we’re about to fix! It’s a gleeful list full of the very best jokes; some of these puns are so paw-some, you’ll even want to share them with your cat. We already did, and they earnestly enjoyed it. An expression of gratitude marked by bitten ankles, scratched faces, and precisely one and a half vomit furballs on the floor. A great success in entertainment!
But, without any further blabbering, we present you a list of the very best puns dedicated to our fuzzy overlords. By scrolling down below, you are submitting yourself to a myriad of clever puns, some charmingly lame jokes, and a smidgen of thoroughly curious wordplay. And they’re all about cats! So, flex your finger, do some cheek stretching in preparation to giggle, and tell us which of these funny puns you’ve enjoyed the most. Also, don’t forget to make your feline-loving friend’s day so much better by sharing this article with them!
#1
Someone needs a catitude adjustment.
#2
You’ve got to be kitten me.
#3
That’s just claw-ful.
#4
A cat’s most important trait is their purrsonality.
#5
How are we doing with these cat puns? So fur so good!
#6
Why was the cat sitting on the computer? He was keeping an eye on the mouse!
#7
What kind of sports car does a cat drive? A Furrari!
#8
Purr-haps we can cuddle later.
#9
My cat was found in pawsession of catnip.
#10
I love you, meow and furever.
#11
Meow you doin?
#12
Stop freaking meowt!
#13
A cat is making a declaration of love to his beloved. “I’d die for you!” he tells her. She looks back at him skeptically and replies, “Oh yeah? How many…”.
#14
What do you get if you cross a cat with a bottle of vinegar? A sourpuss!
#15
How is your cat today? She’s feline fine!
#16
What do you think of all of these talking cats? It’s pretty impawsible!
#17
Stay PAWsitive!
#18
Whenever I go to my room the cats go befur me.
#19
To me, you are purr-fect.
#20
I think we should get meow-rried someday.
#21
Look at that meowntain.
#22
I’ve got cattitude.
#23
Look, all the kittens together form a purr-amid!
#24
I am fur-ever yours.
#25
What did the cat say before he went skydiving? It’s meow or never!
#26
What do cats wear to sleep? Pawjamas!
#27
What was that cat’s favorite book? The Great Catsby!
#28
My cat is radi-claw.
#29
My favorite color is purr-ple.
#30
This is a-paw-ling (appalling!).
