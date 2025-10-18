71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

by

Every now and then, social media algorithms get too arrogant, acting like they know exactly what you want. Feeds become repetitive, memes start feeling recycled, and reels seem to be repeating the same few jokes over and over again.

To shake things up a bit, let’s turn to an Instagram user who goes simply by Cory—they curate an ongoing series of unhinged posts from X (formerly Twitter) that keeps reminding us some people are too creative and too dumb to be tamed by terms and conditions.

More: Instagram

#1

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: ChamboSlice

#2

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#3

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#4

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#5

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#6

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: 16Jadhav

#7

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#8

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#9

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#10

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#11

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#12

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#13

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#14

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#15

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#16

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#17

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: riley_hp

#18

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#19

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#20

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#21

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#22

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#23

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#24

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#25

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#26

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#27

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#28

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#29

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#30

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#31

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#32

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#33

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#34

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#35

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#36

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#37

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#38

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#39

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#40

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#41

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#42

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#43

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#44

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#45

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#46

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#47

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#48

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#49

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#50

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#51

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#52

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#53

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#54

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#55

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#56

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#57

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#58

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#59

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#60

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#61

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#62

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#63

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#64

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#65

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#66

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#67

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#68

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#69

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#70

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

#71

71 Funny Random Tweets That Make You Wonder, “How Could Someone Think Of This?”

Image source: coolmathgame_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Angus Cloud Passes Away At The Age Of 25
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2023
Fan Theory: Game of Thrones is a Westworld Simulation
3 min read
May, 14, 2022
Idris Elba to Star 1980s Comedy Series “In the Long Run”
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2018
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “How it Really Happened”
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2017
Sneak Peek #2 – LOST 6.16 “What They Died For”
3 min read
May, 13, 2010
Constantine and Zatanna Spin-Off Shows Being Develped for HBO Max
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.