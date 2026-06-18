Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can’t Believe How Bad They Are

by

Medical misogyny is nothing new. Women’s health concerns get dismissed all the time, and most of us have stopped being surprised by it. But every now and then, something comes along that hits a new low.

A doctor recently went viral on TikTok after calling out two endometriosis studies that proved the bar is still underground. Rather than researching what the condition does to women, one looked at how it affected the men in their lives. The other rated how attractive women with endometriosis are.

When people saw them, they were rightfully furious. Scroll down to read more.

Endometriosis is a health condition that can cause women severe pain and often takes years to diagnose

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can’t Believe How Bad They Are

But instead of helping those living with it, a study somehow found a way to make the whole thing about men

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are

Image credits: peachy.poler

One doctor went online to call it out, and the video went viral

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are

Image credits: peachy.poler

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are

Image credits: peachy.poler

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are

Many people in the comments were furious and had plenty to say about it

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are

But some felt like the research could still be useful if it got more people paying attention to endometriosis

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are

The doctor later shared another study that measured how attractive women with the condition were

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are

Image credits: peachy.poler/

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are

It has since been retracted, but people still couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that it was ever published

Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are
Doctor Shares Infuriating Studies On Endometriosis And People Can&#8217;t Believe How Bad They Are

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Questionable Posts From People Who Are “The 10th Dentist”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Most Bizarre-Looking Bus Stops Captured By Christopher Herwig (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Unhinged Mom At Trampoline Park Stops Lady With Kids From Leaving, Says She’s Too Young To Be A Mom
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2026
The Last Man on Earth
The Last Man on Earth Season 2 Episode 3 Review: “Dead Man Walking”
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2015
Woman Unexpectedly Gives Birth To A “Frat Baby” After Going To ER Thinking Her Appendix Is Bursting As She Had No Symptoms
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Of The Best Photos From 2017 National Geographic Traveler Contest’s Nature Category
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025