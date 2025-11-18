30 Questionable Posts From People Who Are “The 10th Dentist”

“9 out of 10 dentists recommend this toothpaste! And this chewing gum! And this flossing pick!” We’ve all heard this line used in countless advertisements. But have you ever wondered what the 10th dentist recommends?
Apparently, there’s a whole online community dedicated to the mysterious dentist who goes against the grain. We’ve taken a trip to The 10th Dentist subreddit, which provides members with a safe space to share their most unpopular and outlandish opinions. Below, you’ll find some of these strange ideas, so try to keep an open mind while reading through. And be sure to upvote the pics that you find particularly shocking!
#1 Pineapple And Anchovy Are Amazing When They’re Both On A Pizza. Sort Of A Sweet And Salty Type Thing, I Love It
#2 My Brother Likes To Add Popcorn To His Cereal. I Tried It Today, It’s Actually Pretty Good
#3 I Like To Peel Lemons Before I Eat Them
#4 My Friend Eats His Cereal With Orange Juice
#5 I Eat Oranges Like Apples. The Excess Of Juice That Is Released Is Just So Satisfying
#6 I Dont Like The White Stuffing In An Oreo
#7 How My Sister Butters Her Bagels :/
#8 Pizza In Diet Coke Makes The Pizza 10x Better
#9 My Friend Prefers To Eat His Instant Ramen Like This, Ketchup And Pickles
#10 My Dad Likes Popcorn With Mustard
#11 I Love Baked Beans And Egg Pizza For Breakfast
#12 My Mom Folds Papers In Half Hotdog-Style
#13 Posting On The Behalf Of My 8 Year Old Sister Who Unironically Eats And Enjoys Sweet Brioche With Soy Sauce
#14 I Like Adding Chocolate Syrup To My Orange Juice
#15 The Dolls Nursing Students Use When Training At Their Jobs Are Cute And Adorable Looking
#16 Cheez-Its And Milk Is Pretty Good. It Adds A Nice Salty Crunch To My Milk. I Don’t Eat This A Lot, Just On The Rare Occasion I’m In The Mood For It
#17 Tuna Is The Best Pizza Topping
#18 He Likes His Hotdogs Peeled
#19 This Guy
#20 Guacamole On Oreos Is Delicious. It Has A Very Interesting Flavour Mix
#21 I Like Wet Socks
#22 My Favorite Meal: Cocoa Pebbles With String Cheese
#23 I Like To Add Coffee To Curd And Yogurt
#24 I Sometimes Butter My Cereal
#25 My Friend Thinks Oysters Go Really Good Cheesecake
#26 Ketchup On Pancakes Is Actually Really Good
#27 I Like Mixing Eggs With Oatmeal For Breakfast, You Get The Rubbery Texture Of Egg With The Chewy Consistency Of Oatmeal, It’s To Die For
#28 I Prefer 18 Over 19
#29 I Like Sitting In Between The Benches On The Bus
#30 I Like To Condense All My Song Titles
