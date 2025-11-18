30 Questionable Posts From People Who Are “The 10th Dentist”

“9 out of 10 dentists recommend this toothpaste! And this chewing gum! And this flossing pick!” We’ve all heard this line used in countless advertisements. But have you ever wondered what the 10th dentist recommends? 

Apparently, there’s a whole online community dedicated to the mysterious dentist who goes against the grain. We’ve taken a trip to The 10th Dentist subreddit, which provides members with a safe space to share their most unpopular and outlandish opinions. Below, you’ll find some of these strange ideas, so try to keep an open mind while reading through. And be sure to upvote the pics that you find particularly shocking!

#1 Pineapple And Anchovy Are Amazing When They’re Both On A Pizza. Sort Of A Sweet And Salty Type Thing, I Love It

Image source: reddit.com

#2 My Brother Likes To Add Popcorn To His Cereal. I Tried It Today, It’s Actually Pretty Good

Image source: GabrielGaryLutz

#3 I Like To Peel Lemons Before I Eat Them

Image source: PC-Ray

#4 My Friend Eats His Cereal With Orange Juice

Image source: Japu_D_Cret

#5 I Eat Oranges Like Apples. The Excess Of Juice That Is Released Is Just So Satisfying

Image source: Nitrome950

#6 I Dont Like The White Stuffing In An Oreo

Image source: funky555

#7 How My Sister Butters Her Bagels :/

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Pizza In Diet Coke Makes The Pizza 10x Better

Image source: reddit.com

#9 My Friend Prefers To Eat His Instant Ramen Like This, Ketchup And Pickles

Image source: Gnomedalf

#10 My Dad Likes Popcorn With Mustard

Image source: reddit.com

#11 I Love Baked Beans And Egg Pizza For Breakfast

Image source: reddit.com

#12 My Mom Folds Papers In Half Hotdog-Style

Image source: ToujoursFidele3

#13 Posting On The Behalf Of My 8 Year Old Sister Who Unironically Eats And Enjoys Sweet Brioche With Soy Sauce

Image source: Y-Woo

#14 I Like Adding Chocolate Syrup To My Orange Juice

Image source: MrBeanpod

#15 The Dolls Nursing Students Use When Training At Their Jobs Are Cute And Adorable Looking

Image source: snorken123

#16 Cheez-Its And Milk Is Pretty Good. It Adds A Nice Salty Crunch To My Milk. I Don’t Eat This A Lot, Just On The Rare Occasion I’m In The Mood For It

Image source: VertigoGnome

#17 Tuna Is The Best Pizza Topping

Image source: Criss98

#18 He Likes His Hotdogs Peeled

Image source: darthman156

#19 This Guy

Image source: poppyseedbagelz

#20 Guacamole On Oreos Is Delicious. It Has A Very Interesting Flavour Mix

Image source: reddit.com

#21 I Like Wet Socks

Image source: New-CringymemesXD69

#22 My Favorite Meal: Cocoa Pebbles With String Cheese

Image source: adustbininshaftsbury

#23 I Like To Add Coffee To Curd And Yogurt

Image source: DishaDaily

#24 I Sometimes Butter My Cereal

Image source: ei283

#25 My Friend Thinks Oysters Go Really Good Cheesecake

Image source: OMGitsBababoey

#26 Ketchup On Pancakes Is Actually Really Good

Image source: cookiechantrs

#27 I Like Mixing Eggs With Oatmeal For Breakfast, You Get The Rubbery Texture Of Egg With The Chewy Consistency Of Oatmeal, It’s To Die For

Image source: reddit.com

#28 I Prefer 18 Over 19

Image source: PC-Ray

#29 I Like Sitting In Between The Benches On The Bus

Image source: Rubin82

#30 I Like To Condense All My Song Titles

Image source: thjmze21

