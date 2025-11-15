Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

A man’s home is his castle. But you might want to make the castle walls more decorative and add some nice furniture to make the fortress more pleasant to live in for yourself. As it turns out, some men have an amazing sense of taste when it comes to interior design. And the proof is in the pudding—the photos here might just inspire you to give your own home a makeover.

Today, we’re showing off some of the classiest, most cozy-looking homes, as featured on the ‘Male Living Space’ subreddit, a community of over a million redditors, dedicated “to places where men can live.” Members discuss how to improve and maintain their apartments, houses, man caves, garages, and beyond, and show off how great their homes look. Hopefully, within the halls of this article, you’ll find the clues that you need to make your own home feel even more like home, dear Readers.

Don’t forget to scroll down and upvote your fave photos that you think are cozy, comfy, and classy. And be sure to give r/malelivingspace a follow if you enjoy the type of content that they post.

Bored Panda reached out for comment about homes, entertaining guests, making first impressions, and confidence to dating expert Dan Bacon, the founder of The Modern Man. Dan told us that we should always try to furnish our homes in a way that makes us truly happy because it’s impossible to impress everyone. What’s more, you can tell more about a man from how he behaves when he has guests over than from just how his apartment or house looks. Scroll down for the full interview.

#1 I Made Over My Friend’s Studio Apartment. Here’s A Before-And-After. It’s Also The First Time Anyone Asked Me To Design Their Home

Image source: watermelonpep83

#2 I’m Traveling Majority Of The Year For Work, So I Bought A Camper. My New Home On Wheels. Sure Beats The Heck Out Of A Motel

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: jasonsc95

#3 How It Started vs. How Its Going

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: APurpleTRex

#4 Small House, Big View

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: BeardedGlass

#5 Bought My First House. Slowly Making It My Own

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Mattio2187

#6 Before And After. I Could Have Skipped The 4 Months Of Bad Luck, Setbacks And Nightmares In The Middle While Creating This But Oh Well

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: kekmekmik

#7 Going To Miss This Place

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: skepnaden

#8 I Moved Into An Old Squash Court

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: reaction105

#9 Found These Old Lockers And Turned Them Into A Functional Piece For My Living Room

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: DozyDotes01

#10 Don’t Really Ever See Exteriors Here. I’ve Hated The Color Of My House Since I Bought It. This Week, I Got It Painted! Well Worth Every Penny!

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: TehFuriousOne

#11 7 Months After The Girlfriend And I Split. New Apartment. New Life. Same Dog

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: ddmirolli

#12 Chicago Bachelor Pad For Me And The Pup

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: jkfxb19

#13 Just Graduated Medical School And Starting Off My Career As A Doctor. Finally Able To Afford A Nice Place

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: XANDRPDX

#14 Achievement Unlocked: NYC Apartment With No Roommates

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: moviemakr

#15 18 Months Sober: I Now Pay Rent, On Time At That (Bed Stuy – Brooklyn, NY)

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: mattchuw1

#16 Every Now And Then, I Would Get Blessed With Views Like This. Thought I’d Share It Here

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: _greyford

#17 I Am So Grateful I Have A Stylish BF!

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: reddit.com

#18 My Sunny La Living Room

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: saundini

#19 Recently Separated, First Time Living Single After 25 Years

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: mechanux

#20 First “I’m Really Proud Of This” Living Space

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: ReshKayden

#21 My Bedroom

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Bonestown

#22 I Inverted The Colors Of My Kitchen

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Drewgill

#23 I’m A 26-Year-Old Dude In Chicago. This Is The First Apartment I’ve Ever Been Proud Of

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Conman3880

#24 Finally Got My Living Room Together. Input Welcome

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: das__viking

#25 My Living Room One Month After Break-Up

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: SuperSjefke

#26 Took A Leap Of Faith And Painted My Tiny NYC Bedroom. I Don’t Regret It At All. The All White Was Making Me Feel Very Confined

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: SmellJazzlike635

#27 Felt Lush, Might Delete Later

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Starmie1990

#28 Was Told This Would Be Appropriate Here

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Veale001

#29 My Living Room Setup

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: sohmeho

#30 Wfh Setup – Can’t Get Tired Of This View

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Frankerporo

#31 My Downtown Detroit Apartment. I Love Coming Home To This View

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: stilljustasme

#32 My Small Studio Apartment In Moscow, Russia

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: S1erra

#33 Tried To Follow Some Of Your Advice, Thank You. Further Advice Is Still Welcome

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Lorpen3000

#34 My Attempt At Mid-Century Modern

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: mesaywee

#35 It Says Garages Are Also Allowed To Be Posted Here But I Haven’t Seen Anyone Else Post Any So Here Is Mine

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Juke07

#36 Heading Into The Second Month Of My Very First Home.. What You Guys Think?

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: poopiehandshake

#37 My New Living Room With Self Made Furniture

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: ZacMS

#38 Moving Out Of My Storefront Loft Space Apt In Chicago, Il After 7 Years. Thought I’d Share Some Photos

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Erreur_de_Parallax

#39 Loft Life

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: N301CF

#40 My DIY Home Theater Man Cave Set Up

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: mywholename

#41 Finished My Desk Space In New Apartment

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: daphenejtor

#42 Finally Left An Unhappy Relationship. Working On Finding Myself And My Style Again

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: diffused

#43 I’m A Sucker For A View

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: PacificTrekk

#44 First Place Out Of College

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: reddit.com

#45 28 Years Old, Post-Divorce, First Time In My Life Living Alone! I’m Exploring My Own Personal Style And I Gotta Say, I’m Proud Of My Space So Far

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: i_stan_goats

#46 My Old Living Room vs. My New One

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: Joel_Hirschorrn

#47 Mornings Are Finally Cool Off Enough To Open Up The Windows Again In Our Downtown Loft

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: G00zfraba

#48 My Happy Place

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: gyunexX

#49 It’s A Work In Progress

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: dave0352x

#50 Foggy Day In Chicago

Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

Image source: jawknee530i

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
