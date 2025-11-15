Men Are Posting Pics Of Their Homes Asking How To Make The Space Cozier And Here Are 50 Of The Best End Results

A man’s home is his castle. But you might want to make the castle walls more decorative and add some nice furniture to make the fortress more pleasant to live in for yourself. As it turns out, some men have an amazing sense of taste when it comes to interior design. And the proof is in the pudding—the photos here might just inspire you to give your own home a makeover.
Today, we’re showing off some of the classiest, most cozy-looking homes, as featured on the ‘Male Living Space’ subreddit, a community of over a million redditors, dedicated “to places where men can live.” Members discuss how to improve and maintain their apartments, houses, man caves, garages, and beyond, and show off how great their homes look. Hopefully, within the halls of this article, you’ll find the clues that you need to make your own home feel even more like home, dear Readers.
Bored Panda reached out for comment about homes, entertaining guests, making first impressions, and confidence to dating expert Dan Bacon, the founder of The Modern Man. Dan told us that we should always try to furnish our homes in a way that makes us truly happy because it’s impossible to impress everyone. What’s more, you can tell more about a man from how he behaves when he has guests over than from just how his apartment or house looks. Scroll down for the full interview.
#1 I Made Over My Friend’s Studio Apartment. Here’s A Before-And-After. It’s Also The First Time Anyone Asked Me To Design Their Home
Image source: watermelonpep83
#2 I’m Traveling Majority Of The Year For Work, So I Bought A Camper. My New Home On Wheels. Sure Beats The Heck Out Of A Motel
Image source: jasonsc95
#3 How It Started vs. How Its Going
Image source: APurpleTRex
#4 Small House, Big View
Image source: BeardedGlass
#5 Bought My First House. Slowly Making It My Own
Image source: Mattio2187
#6 Before And After. I Could Have Skipped The 4 Months Of Bad Luck, Setbacks And Nightmares In The Middle While Creating This But Oh Well
Image source: kekmekmik
#7 Going To Miss This Place
Image source: skepnaden
#8 I Moved Into An Old Squash Court
Image source: reaction105
#9 Found These Old Lockers And Turned Them Into A Functional Piece For My Living Room
Image source: DozyDotes01
#10 Don’t Really Ever See Exteriors Here. I’ve Hated The Color Of My House Since I Bought It. This Week, I Got It Painted! Well Worth Every Penny!
Image source: TehFuriousOne
#11 7 Months After The Girlfriend And I Split. New Apartment. New Life. Same Dog
Image source: ddmirolli
#12 Chicago Bachelor Pad For Me And The Pup
Image source: jkfxb19
#13 Just Graduated Medical School And Starting Off My Career As A Doctor. Finally Able To Afford A Nice Place
Image source: XANDRPDX
#14 Achievement Unlocked: NYC Apartment With No Roommates
Image source: moviemakr
#15 18 Months Sober: I Now Pay Rent, On Time At That (Bed Stuy – Brooklyn, NY)
Image source: mattchuw1
#16 Every Now And Then, I Would Get Blessed With Views Like This. Thought I’d Share It Here
Image source: _greyford
#17 I Am So Grateful I Have A Stylish BF!
Image source: reddit.com
#18 My Sunny La Living Room
Image source: saundini
#19 Recently Separated, First Time Living Single After 25 Years
Image source: mechanux
#20 First “I’m Really Proud Of This” Living Space
Image source: ReshKayden
#21 My Bedroom
Image source: Bonestown
#22 I Inverted The Colors Of My Kitchen
Image source: Drewgill
#23 I’m A 26-Year-Old Dude In Chicago. This Is The First Apartment I’ve Ever Been Proud Of
Image source: Conman3880
#24 Finally Got My Living Room Together. Input Welcome
Image source: das__viking
#25 My Living Room One Month After Break-Up
Image source: SuperSjefke
#26 Took A Leap Of Faith And Painted My Tiny NYC Bedroom. I Don’t Regret It At All. The All White Was Making Me Feel Very Confined
Image source: SmellJazzlike635
#27 Felt Lush, Might Delete Later
Image source: Starmie1990
#28 Was Told This Would Be Appropriate Here
Image source: Veale001
#29 My Living Room Setup
Image source: sohmeho
#30 Wfh Setup – Can’t Get Tired Of This View
Image source: Frankerporo
#31 My Downtown Detroit Apartment. I Love Coming Home To This View
Image source: stilljustasme
#32 My Small Studio Apartment In Moscow, Russia
Image source: S1erra
#33 Tried To Follow Some Of Your Advice, Thank You. Further Advice Is Still Welcome
Image source: Lorpen3000
#34 My Attempt At Mid-Century Modern
Image source: mesaywee
#35 It Says Garages Are Also Allowed To Be Posted Here But I Haven’t Seen Anyone Else Post Any So Here Is Mine
Image source: Juke07
#36 Heading Into The Second Month Of My Very First Home.. What You Guys Think?
Image source: poopiehandshake
#37 My New Living Room With Self Made Furniture
Image source: ZacMS
#38 Moving Out Of My Storefront Loft Space Apt In Chicago, Il After 7 Years. Thought I’d Share Some Photos
Image source: Erreur_de_Parallax
#39 Loft Life
Image source: N301CF
#40 My DIY Home Theater Man Cave Set Up
Image source: mywholename
#41 Finished My Desk Space In New Apartment
Image source: daphenejtor
#42 Finally Left An Unhappy Relationship. Working On Finding Myself And My Style Again
Image source: diffused
#43 I’m A Sucker For A View
Image source: PacificTrekk
#44 First Place Out Of College
Image source: reddit.com
#45 28 Years Old, Post-Divorce, First Time In My Life Living Alone! I’m Exploring My Own Personal Style And I Gotta Say, I’m Proud Of My Space So Far
Image source: i_stan_goats
#46 My Old Living Room vs. My New One
Image source: Joel_Hirschorrn
#47 Mornings Are Finally Cool Off Enough To Open Up The Windows Again In Our Downtown Loft
Image source: G00zfraba
#48 My Happy Place
Image source: gyunexX
#49 It’s A Work In Progress
Image source: dave0352x
#50 Foggy Day In Chicago
Image source: jawknee530i
