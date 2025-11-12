After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

by

In 2012 I had a heart attack. Upon waking at the hospital, I knew I needed to focus my life on my art. Few years before I had attended Art school, but my art took second place after the corporate work routine and mundane day to day stuff. This tragedy really pushed me to understand that the only thing truly valuable is the time you have on this planet. I needed to work on my art, I needed to work on my legacy, and more than ever I needed to express this new found energy through my imagery. After weeks of bed rest, I finally immersed myself in my studio, focusing on a new body of works that represented my rebirth.

I started creating fully analog portraits with an optical illusion twist, something I had experimented with in Art school but never fully embraced til now. I fully committed to my new trademark and quickly earned the title of “queen of double eyes” from local artists.

Since then, I never stopped exploring new ways to bring vibrancy to portraits: by duplicating elements, superposing forms, multiplying facial features. I try to keep the work elegant and classic, but my favorite art is when people see the final paintings for the first time, especially hanging on the walls of a gallery. Some people feel dizzy, some nauseous, some people are visually annoyed or positively captivated. The only thing that matters to me is that people FEEL something when looking at my work. It would create a disturbance, it should be an experience different than just looking at ” pretty art”.

I really hope people see my legacy as an artist who made people stop and look at art differently.

Weird is good. Strange is beautiful. Uneasiness is captivating. All the love, Alex

More info: alexgarant.com | Instagram

#1

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#2

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#3

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#4

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#5

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#6

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#7

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#8

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#9

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#10

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#11

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#12

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#13

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#14

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#15

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#16

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#17

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#18

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#19

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#20

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#21

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#22

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#23

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#24

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#25

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#26

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#27

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#28

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#29

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#30

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#31

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#32

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#33

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#34

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#35

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#36

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#37

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#38

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#39

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#40

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#41

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#42

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

#43

After Having A Heart Attack I Started Painting These Portraits That Will Make You Dizzy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
