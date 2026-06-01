“He Was So Boring”: Fans Show No Mercy Over ‘Off Campus’ Star’s Sudden Exit

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Prime Video’s breakout hit Off Campus may already be headed for season 2, but it is already facing a major cast shakeup

After the steamy college drama became one of the platform’s most-watched series thanks to its electric ensemble chemistry, creator Louisa Levy confirmed that a key star will not return for the next chapter.

However, many viewers are not mourning the exit. Instead, fans flooded social media with blunt reactions celebrating the actor’s departure from Briar U.

“You won’t be missed at all,” one fan wrote on X.

Off Campus star Josh Heuston will not return for season 2

&#8220;He Was So Boring&#8221;: Fans Show No Mercy Over &#8216;Off Campus&#8217; Star&#8217;s Sudden Exit

Image credits: Prime Video

Off Campus season 1 centers on the love triangle between Garrett Graham, Hannah Wells, and Justin Kohl. Hannah initially fakes a relationship with Garrett to get Justin’s attention, but eventually develops genuine feelings for Garrett. 

The season 1 finale sees Hannah and Garrett end up together, leaving Justin’s future uncertain.

In an interview with TV Guide, co-showrunner Louisa Levy confirmed that Josh Heuston, who plays Justin, will not return due to scheduling conflicts.

“He Was So Boring”: Fans Show No Mercy Over ‘Off Campus’ Star’s Sudden Exit

&#8220;He Was So Boring&#8221;: Fans Show No Mercy Over &#8216;Off Campus&#8217; Star&#8217;s Sudden Exit

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“We don’t have him (available) next season, but never say never,” she stated.

In an interview with Variety, the Australian actor also confirmed his departure from the romantic drama after just one season.

When asked if there were plans to bring Justin back, he replied:

“At this stage, no.”

Fans react to Josh Heuston’s sudden exit from Off Campus

&#8220;He Was So Boring&#8221;: Fans Show No Mercy Over &#8216;Off Campus&#8217; Star&#8217;s Sudden Exit

Image credits: Prime Video

Despite Levy expressing affection for Heuston and his character, many fans were happy to see the actor leave the series ahead of season 2.

On X, several viewers argued that Justin was one of the weaker parts of the first season, saying his storyline distracted from Hannah and Garrett’s widely praised relationship.

One user commented, “Thank God, super annoying.”

“He was so boring, by the way,” a second said.

A third added, “You were the most unnecessary character, and you won’t be missed at all.”

While some viewers praised Heuston’s performance, they felt Justin contributed little to the overall story. Others criticized the actor’s portrayal, arguing it made the character difficult to like.

Will Josh Heuston return to Off Campus in the future?

&#8220;He Was So Boring&#8221;: Fans Show No Mercy Over &#8216;Off Campus&#8217; Star&#8217;s Sudden Exit

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In a May 22 interview with US Magazine, Heuston addressed the possibility of returning to the series in a later season.

“That’s above my pay grade, but I just hope Justin finds love and continues to be happy while writing music,” he said. 

Levy also left the door open for Heuston’s return, saying she was interested in continuing Justin’s storyline from the novels. 

The series is based on Elle Kennedy’s Off-Campus books. In the novels, Justin eventually ends up with Stella, who does not appear in season 1. Levy said she hopes to explore their romance in a future season.

&#8220;He Was So Boring&#8221;: Fans Show No Mercy Over &#8216;Off Campus&#8217; Star&#8217;s Sudden Exit

Image credits: Prime Video

“We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we’ll find a way to fold him into a future season,” she said.

Speaking with Deadline, Heuston also suggested he would be open to reprising the role in the future.

“I guess we’ll see what happens,” he said.  

In February 2026, the series was renewed for a second season, with filming expected to start soon. 

Off Campus is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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