67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

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In a world where almost every comfort is readily available to us, there’s something intriguing and inspiring about getting our hands dirty. The do-it-yourself movement is gaining popularity among young homeowners who view it almost as a hobby — showing off an old you renovated yourself or a decor piece you DIYed is as precious as a family heirloom.

Bored Panda is bringing you some inspiration for your next DIY project! We searched for the most gorgeous, authentic, and skillfully made home projects that look stunning but are actually super achievable. So, get your tools and sketchbooks out, Pandas, because this list is bound to inspire you to make your home more beautiful, functional, and cozy!

#1 I Thought For Sure It Wouldn’t Work. Turns Out It Woodwork

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: SaltyCharacter3438

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

#2 I Made A Stained Glass Window For My Mum’s Kitchen Based On A Matisse Painting We Both Love

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: alfie_cant_draw

#3 Secret Doorway

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Casblancnana

#4 I Built A Tree In My Daughter’s Bedroom

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: radamshome

#5 Long Time Lurker, First Time Posting. Baby Crib For My Nephew Made Out Of Ambrosia Maple. Learned Alot From This Build

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: jrell34

#6 Fiancé Asked Me To Make An End Table For The New Couch To Protect It From A Bad Little Cat

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: patteh11

#7 My First Woodworking Project. A 🔥 Rack To Display All Of My Hot Sauces!

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: TylerWelsch

#8 Pantry I Redid For A Friend

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Dimsdale53

#9 Stacked Books Coffee Table

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Unlucky_Arrival3823

#10 Handmade Stained Glass Book Ends With Mushrooms

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: jelly_unicorn_

#11 I Decorated The Side Of My New Shed With Trees Made From Old Fence Boards

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: ribbitmaker

#12 I Painted A Calvin & Hobbes Mural For Our Baby Girl’s Nursery

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Callme-risley

#13 My First DIY Cat Tree Made From Real Wood 🪵🐱

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Mario_Oesi

#14 I Made My Dog His Own Room Under The Stairs

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: livinginlaundry

#15 Made A Bulldozer Bed For My 2yo

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Professional-Cat9418

#16 Colored Pencil Mother’s Day Popcorn Bowl For My Wife

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Cloudchaser150

#17 I Have To Gush – Look At The Coffee Table My Boyfriend Made Me

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: East-Key-3096

#18 Told My Wife There Was No Way She Was Going To Pay $150 For A Shelf I Can Build Myself For $300. Showed Her

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Deads21

#19 Hand Tufted Rug, By Me

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Smallbutalsomedium

#20 Cherry Tea Cabinet I Finished This Weekend

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: damesjeane

#21 Our Back Door Now Tells A Story Of Our Dog And The Neighborhood Wildlife ❤️

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Spooky_Gecko

#22 Our Deck Table Cracked, So I Repurposed The Legs And Made A Custom Tile Mosaic Top

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: TheGeekstress

#23 39f, Never Used A Screwdriver, Really Wanted A Walk In Closet

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: WinterMortician

#24 Penny Floor Project

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: anonymous

#25 Same Room, 5 Weeks Of Work. One More Week Of Final Touches To Go!

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: livinginlaundry

#26 Painted A Mural On My Bedroom Wall Yesterday And Its My New Favorite Room In The House!! All Sherwinn Williams Paint, Flexible Molding And Leds From Amazon!

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Agreeable_Month9177

#27 My Cloud Ceiling DIY

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: AdLatter1948

#28 Before And After Applying Protecticoat To Outdoor Lighting Sconces

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Protecticoat

#29 Thought I’d Share My Tiny Bathroom Wallpaper. Seven Years Ago I Cut Pages Out Of A Book And Used Mod Podge To Make This Wallpaper. I Love It So Much!

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Agreeable_Month9177

#30 This Desk Took A Lot More Effort Than I Thought Going Into It. I’m Super Stoked With How It Turned Out And And Even Happier To Have My Own Editing Desk Again. Next Project Is Hopefully An Electric Guitar

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: thewoodenhobbyist

#31 My First Attempt At A Wacky Furniture Piece

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: builderbob53

#32 My Christmas Present To My Wife This Year Was Renovating Our Laundry Room. How Did I Do?

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: bradleygkv

#33 I Adopted My Brother’s Two Bengals When He Passed Away. I Did My Best To Build Them A Cat Jungle In My Basement And Make Him Proud

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Dexilles

#34 I Made An Iron Throne Phone Charger

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: hoecrux

#35 Scrollsawn Project With All Natural Woods (No Stains Or Dyes). Prince John And Hiss From Robin Hood. Oodalally!!

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: woodland_porpoise

#36 Maple Leaf Bowl I Carved From Walnut

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Noah_RBK

#37 Curved Shelf Experiments

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Markinarkanon

#38 I Just Finished A Window Mounted Bird Feeder That I Can Refill From Inside. Swipe To Check Out Some Of The Process

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: bauer-power

#39 DIY Double Desk – A Solution For When You And Your Wife Both Work From Home

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: _notadeckofcards

#40 Recent Laundry Room Remodel

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: The_Naked_Handyman

#41 Paint/Hardware Kitchen Refresh

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Carrotcake1920

#42 Wifey Saw A Desk She Wanted For $150, I Said I Could Make That For Half The Price And Twice As Good, $300 Later Here Is The Result

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: CursedBear87

#43 DIY Hanging Clothing Rack

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: NoAcanthisitta5336

#44 Cat Litter Box Simple Fan Extractor

A small apartment with no balcony and a male cat that when he shits, the smell transcends you in a different dimension. Luckily, I had a vent hole in the wall and mounted an extractor fan on the litter box (with a Noctua PC fan for quietness and low power drain) that constantly extracts the smell out of the box (and apartment) I sit at the last floor so I am not intoxicating anyone above.

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: AlexandruCris

#45 Laundry Closet Pre & Post (W New Floors!)

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Maleficent_Good4806

#46 DIY Door Renovation. (Before & After)

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: [deleted]

#47 Before And After DIY Bathroom

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Repulsive_Nature9471

#48 Update On My Kitchen Remodeling. On The Backside Of It Finally

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: ianj2807

#49 Bought A Motorcycle Lift To Position Tub In Place For Plummer…

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: ohwow_dad

#50 Flat Screen TV Mount Custom Garage Install

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: alexhartig

#51 Bathroom Remodel And First Attempt At Wallpaper

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: TektonDIY

#52 We Added Trim To Our Windows And I Can’t Get Of The Difference They Make. Time Do The Rest!

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: livinginlaundry

#53 Wooden Shower Mat

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: buffchahhooahhooah

#54 Accidentally Turned My Backyard Into A Tiki Bar

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Ok-Appointment3224

#55 IKEA Trones Shoe Cabinets For My Small Foyer

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: BarefootBonita

#56 How Our Closet Remodeling Went

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: PastAd1087

#57 My Wife Went To A Work Event For A Few Days, In My Hubris I Thought I Could Build Her A New Studio Before She Got Back

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: construccion

#58 I Installed A Wall Mounted Tire Rack

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Drewsvans

#59 My Girlfriend Wanted A New Bathroom, So I Built One

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Curious-Might-9334

#60 Before & After Of Our 1st Home!

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: makeupjunkie77

#61 Hall Closet Before And After

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: not_another_mom

#62 Before N After Pics Of The Laundry Room

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: Impossible_Tadpole54

#63 Thoughts On This Staircase/Railing Update/Refresh?

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: ___D4sH___

#64 That’s A Wrap!

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: rwh-harri320

#65 Update Pics! Mini Stairwell Redo Before And After

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: JoanOfArco

#66 Dried Flowers In The Shadow Box

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: CalendarPositive3342

#67 Refurbished A Rusty 50s Medicine Cabinet Into A Fun Bathroom Decor

67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

Image source: glyukster

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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