67 Brilliant DIY Home Projects That Prove You Don’t Need A Huge Budget To Transform A Space

In a world where almost every comfort is readily available to us, there’s something intriguing and inspiring about getting our hands dirty. The do-it-yourself movement is gaining popularity among young homeowners who view it almost as a hobby — showing off an old you renovated yourself or a decor piece you DIYed is as precious as a family heirloom.
Bored Panda is bringing you some inspiration for your next DIY project! We searched for the most gorgeous, authentic, and skillfully made home projects that look stunning but are actually super achievable. So, get your tools and sketchbooks out, Pandas, because this list is bound to inspire you to make your home more beautiful, functional, and cozy!
#1 I Thought For Sure It Wouldn’t Work. Turns Out It Woodwork
Image source: SaltyCharacter3438
#2 I Made A Stained Glass Window For My Mum’s Kitchen Based On A Matisse Painting We Both Love
Image source: alfie_cant_draw
#3 Secret Doorway
Image source: Casblancnana
#4 I Built A Tree In My Daughter’s Bedroom
Image source: radamshome
#5 Long Time Lurker, First Time Posting. Baby Crib For My Nephew Made Out Of Ambrosia Maple. Learned Alot From This Build
Image source: jrell34
#6 Fiancé Asked Me To Make An End Table For The New Couch To Protect It From A Bad Little Cat
Image source: patteh11
#7 My First Woodworking Project. A 🔥 Rack To Display All Of My Hot Sauces!
Image source: TylerWelsch
#8 Pantry I Redid For A Friend
Image source: Dimsdale53
#9 Stacked Books Coffee Table
Image source: Unlucky_Arrival3823
#10 Handmade Stained Glass Book Ends With Mushrooms
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#11 I Decorated The Side Of My New Shed With Trees Made From Old Fence Boards
Image source: ribbitmaker
#12 I Painted A Calvin & Hobbes Mural For Our Baby Girl’s Nursery
Image source: Callme-risley
#13 My First DIY Cat Tree Made From Real Wood 🪵🐱
Image source: Mario_Oesi
#14 I Made My Dog His Own Room Under The Stairs
Image source: livinginlaundry
#15 Made A Bulldozer Bed For My 2yo
Image source: Professional-Cat9418
#16 Colored Pencil Mother’s Day Popcorn Bowl For My Wife
Image source: Cloudchaser150
#17 I Have To Gush – Look At The Coffee Table My Boyfriend Made Me
Image source: East-Key-3096
#18 Told My Wife There Was No Way She Was Going To Pay $150 For A Shelf I Can Build Myself For $300. Showed Her
Image source: Deads21
#19 Hand Tufted Rug, By Me
Image source: Smallbutalsomedium
#20 Cherry Tea Cabinet I Finished This Weekend
Image source: damesjeane
#21 Our Back Door Now Tells A Story Of Our Dog And The Neighborhood Wildlife ❤️
Image source: Spooky_Gecko
#22 Our Deck Table Cracked, So I Repurposed The Legs And Made A Custom Tile Mosaic Top
Image source: TheGeekstress
#23 39f, Never Used A Screwdriver, Really Wanted A Walk In Closet
Image source: WinterMortician
#24 Penny Floor Project
Image source: anonymous
#25 Same Room, 5 Weeks Of Work. One More Week Of Final Touches To Go!
Image source: livinginlaundry
#26 Painted A Mural On My Bedroom Wall Yesterday And Its My New Favorite Room In The House!! All Sherwinn Williams Paint, Flexible Molding And Leds From Amazon!
Image source: Agreeable_Month9177
#27 My Cloud Ceiling DIY
Image source: AdLatter1948
#28 Before And After Applying Protecticoat To Outdoor Lighting Sconces
Image source: Protecticoat
#29 Thought I’d Share My Tiny Bathroom Wallpaper. Seven Years Ago I Cut Pages Out Of A Book And Used Mod Podge To Make This Wallpaper. I Love It So Much!
Image source: Agreeable_Month9177
#30 This Desk Took A Lot More Effort Than I Thought Going Into It. I’m Super Stoked With How It Turned Out And And Even Happier To Have My Own Editing Desk Again. Next Project Is Hopefully An Electric Guitar
Image source: thewoodenhobbyist
#31 My First Attempt At A Wacky Furniture Piece
Image source: builderbob53
#32 My Christmas Present To My Wife This Year Was Renovating Our Laundry Room. How Did I Do?
Image source: bradleygkv
#33 I Adopted My Brother’s Two Bengals When He Passed Away. I Did My Best To Build Them A Cat Jungle In My Basement And Make Him Proud
Image source: Dexilles
#34 I Made An Iron Throne Phone Charger
Image source: hoecrux
#35 Scrollsawn Project With All Natural Woods (No Stains Or Dyes). Prince John And Hiss From Robin Hood. Oodalally!!
Image source: woodland_porpoise
#36 Maple Leaf Bowl I Carved From Walnut
Image source: Noah_RBK
#37 Curved Shelf Experiments
Image source: Markinarkanon
#38 I Just Finished A Window Mounted Bird Feeder That I Can Refill From Inside. Swipe To Check Out Some Of The Process
Image source: bauer-power
#39 DIY Double Desk – A Solution For When You And Your Wife Both Work From Home
Image source: _notadeckofcards
#40 Recent Laundry Room Remodel
Image source: The_Naked_Handyman
#41 Paint/Hardware Kitchen Refresh
Image source: Carrotcake1920
#42 Wifey Saw A Desk She Wanted For $150, I Said I Could Make That For Half The Price And Twice As Good, $300 Later Here Is The Result
Image source: CursedBear87
#43 DIY Hanging Clothing Rack
Image source: NoAcanthisitta5336
#44 Cat Litter Box Simple Fan Extractor
A small apartment with no balcony and a male cat that when he shits, the smell transcends you in a different dimension. Luckily, I had a vent hole in the wall and mounted an extractor fan on the litter box (with a Noctua PC fan for quietness and low power drain) that constantly extracts the smell out of the box (and apartment) I sit at the last floor so I am not intoxicating anyone above.
Image source: AlexandruCris
#45 Laundry Closet Pre & Post (W New Floors!)
Image source: Maleficent_Good4806
#46 DIY Door Renovation. (Before & After)
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#47 Before And After DIY Bathroom
Image source: Repulsive_Nature9471
#48 Update On My Kitchen Remodeling. On The Backside Of It Finally
Image source: ianj2807
#49 Bought A Motorcycle Lift To Position Tub In Place For Plummer…
Image source: ohwow_dad
#50 Flat Screen TV Mount Custom Garage Install
Image source: alexhartig
#51 Bathroom Remodel And First Attempt At Wallpaper
Image source: TektonDIY
#52 We Added Trim To Our Windows And I Can’t Get Of The Difference They Make. Time Do The Rest!
Image source: livinginlaundry
#53 Wooden Shower Mat
Image source: buffchahhooahhooah
#54 Accidentally Turned My Backyard Into A Tiki Bar
Image source: Ok-Appointment3224
#55 IKEA Trones Shoe Cabinets For My Small Foyer
Image source: BarefootBonita
#56 How Our Closet Remodeling Went
Image source: PastAd1087
#57 My Wife Went To A Work Event For A Few Days, In My Hubris I Thought I Could Build Her A New Studio Before She Got Back
Image source: construccion
#58 I Installed A Wall Mounted Tire Rack
Image source: Drewsvans
#59 My Girlfriend Wanted A New Bathroom, So I Built One
Image source: Curious-Might-9334
#60 Before & After Of Our 1st Home!
Image source: makeupjunkie77
#61 Hall Closet Before And After
Image source: not_another_mom
#62 Before N After Pics Of The Laundry Room
Image source: Impossible_Tadpole54
#63 Thoughts On This Staircase/Railing Update/Refresh?
Image source: ___D4sH___
#64 That’s A Wrap!
Image source: rwh-harri320
#65 Update Pics! Mini Stairwell Redo Before And After
Image source: JoanOfArco
#66 Dried Flowers In The Shadow Box
Image source: CalendarPositive3342
#67 Refurbished A Rusty 50s Medicine Cabinet Into A Fun Bathroom Decor
Image source: glyukster
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