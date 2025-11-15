Guy Uninvites Fiancée’s Closest Family From The Wedding After They Make Her Wedding Dress Shopping All About Her Sister

The dress appointment is one of the most special moments of wedding planning for every bride-to-be. These couple of hours are all about making you feel like the most beautiful woman in the world, ready to soak in the compliments and shine bright like there’s no tomorrow. So no wonder, as a groom, the bridal appointment would be the last place you expect your loved one to come back from in tears.
But this is what happened to redditor u/Futuristic-Ad3000, who witnessed his fiancée crying after she went to try on some dresses with her parents and sister. It turns out, the whole occasion quickly became all about her sister, who’s single, as the in-laws ended up getting her a wedding dress.
“The appointment was supposed to be for my fiancée but her sister took over and my fiancée didn’t even get to try on a single dress,” wrote the groom.
As you can imagine, the whole situation was not something the groom was willing to put up with, so he stepped up and made a decision he thought was the right one. Scroll down through the full story about this family drama and be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section below!
This groom was upset to see his fiancée cry after she came back from her wedding dress appointment with her parents and sister
Image credits: Charisse Kenion
It turns out her parents bought his fiancée’s sister a wedding dress although she is single and it was more than their budget was for the fiancée’s dress
Picking your dream bridal dress can be an overwhelming experience, especially if you don’t feel like your loved ones support you. But this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to wedding planning.
In fact, according to a new survey, 40% of couples categorized wedding planning as “extremely stressful” while 71% thought it was more nerve-wracking than other major life events like finding a new job. And for 35% of the couples surveyed, it’s the details that are driving them the craziest.
But according to Allison Hanrahan, Marketing Manager at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, “even with the constantly changing climate, wedding postponements, and moves to smaller, more intimate ceremonies and celebrations, brides-to-be still want to feel like a bride.”
The wedding gown is probably the most important thing to make that happen. Experts say that dress shopping should be treated with particular importance because the guests you bring can make or break the experience for you.
Be careful when deciding whom to invite, and try to make the bridal appointment guest list minimal. Inviting siblings, friends, parents, and grandparents will only add to the chaos, making it harder for you to concentrate on what really matters—yourself.
And this is what people had to say about this whole situation
