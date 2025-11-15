This Online Group Shares Products That Made People Say “Of Course That’s A Thing” (New Pics)

by

Did you know there’s a pickle eyeshadow palette? Or a portable toilet seat that attaches to your car tire? Neither did we. But regardless of their questionable viability, these items exist. And you can find them on the subreddit r/OfCourseThatsAthing.

Named after pretty much the only reaction people have to its content, the sub has grown to a 739K member community, and even though we at Bored Panda have already covered it before, these folks keep unearthing the most creative and weirdest products, so we have to do it again!

#1 This Carpet

Image source: PennyLaane

#2 Cross-Legged Office Chair

Image source: DrBang75

#3 Katana Umbrella

Image source: shakaifuangaarimasu

#4 Marshall Amps Key Hanger

Image source: https://old.reddit.com/user/isuckatthegeetar

#5 3D Billboards In China

Image source: shakaifuangaarimasu

#6 TV Hidden Under The Bed

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#7 When Ya Gotta Go, I Guess

Image source: RikuXander

#8 Same-Height Parties

Image source: Anxious-Boxtop-7293

#9 Hubby Selfie Swimsuits

Image source: Tlvegas

#10 The Book Of A Patron Saint

Image source: flylikeabird0

#11 Pickle Eyeshadow Pallet

Image source: Chemoot

#12 A Cowch

Image source: SpeckyYT

#13 A Chip That Tastes Like Another Type Of Chip

Image source: richy923

#14 Gold Uterus Lapel Pin

Image source: reddit.com

#15 It’s Not Just Lip Service …

Image source: __red__5

#16 For Those Who Hate Masks, But Find Looking Like A Crashed Cable Car Cabin Acceptable

Image source: bendinven

#17 Chernobyl Snow Globe

Image source: Lienshi

#18 Beard Lights

Image source: myusernamegotstolen

#19 Inflatable Coffin

Image source: Spontex49

#20 Fighter Jet Formation Mowing

Image source: Tlvegas

#21 #becausewhynot

Image source: fishflavoredbeer

#22 Little Stuffed Bob Ross

Image source: i-really-like-mac

#23 Because Of Course That’s A Thing

Image source: International-Cow695

#24 Doggie Bottle Opener

Image source: Tlvegas

#25 Glass Holder

Image source: SpeckyYT

#26 A Glitter Keychain Of The Adobe Photoshop Crash Window

Image source: JacobWard_9

#27 Fine China Toilet

Image source: iamchin

#28 This Is Idiotic

Image source: rickrucksack

#29 Finger Surfboard

Image source: facelesshero_dale

#30 Nose Plug Air Filter… Don’t Sneeze

Image source: ShanitaGilreath

#31 An Eggplant Emoji Sauce Bottle

Image source: Sarsinnj

#32 Oh My

Image source: StillDoozy

#33 3-D Printed Head Urn For Your Loved One’s Ashes

Image source: gameover1979

#34 Finally Found One… Wtf

Image source: dpaugh

#35 Yes A Waching Toilet Paper Does Exist

Image source: legrosnoobnbr3

