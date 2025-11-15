This Online Group Shares Products That Made People Say “Of Course That’s A Thing” (New Pics)

Did you know there’s a pickle eyeshadow palette? Or a portable toilet seat that attaches to your car tire? Neither did we. But regardless of their questionable viability, these items exist. And you can find them on the subreddit r/OfCourseThatsAthing.
Named after pretty much the only reaction people have to its content, the sub has grown to a 739K member community, and even though we at Bored Panda have already covered it before, these folks keep unearthing the most creative and weirdest products, so we have to do it again!
#1 This Carpet
Image source: PennyLaane
#2 Cross-Legged Office Chair
Image source: DrBang75
#3 Katana Umbrella
Image source: shakaifuangaarimasu
#4 Marshall Amps Key Hanger
Image source: https://old.reddit.com/user/isuckatthegeetar
#5 3D Billboards In China
Image source: shakaifuangaarimasu
#6 TV Hidden Under The Bed
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#7 When Ya Gotta Go, I Guess
Image source: RikuXander
#8 Same-Height Parties
Image source: Anxious-Boxtop-7293
#9 Hubby Selfie Swimsuits
Image source: Tlvegas
#10 The Book Of A Patron Saint
Image source: flylikeabird0
#11 Pickle Eyeshadow Pallet
Image source: Chemoot
#12 A Cowch
Image source: SpeckyYT
#13 A Chip That Tastes Like Another Type Of Chip
Image source: richy923
#14 Gold Uterus Lapel Pin
Image source: reddit.com
#15 It’s Not Just Lip Service …
Image source: __red__5
#16 For Those Who Hate Masks, But Find Looking Like A Crashed Cable Car Cabin Acceptable
Image source: bendinven
#17 Chernobyl Snow Globe
Image source: Lienshi
#18 Beard Lights
Image source: myusernamegotstolen
#19 Inflatable Coffin
Image source: Spontex49
#20 Fighter Jet Formation Mowing
Image source: Tlvegas
#21 #becausewhynot
Image source: fishflavoredbeer
#22 Little Stuffed Bob Ross
Image source: i-really-like-mac
#23 Because Of Course That’s A Thing
Image source: International-Cow695
#24 Doggie Bottle Opener
Image source: Tlvegas
#25 Glass Holder
Image source: SpeckyYT
#26 A Glitter Keychain Of The Adobe Photoshop Crash Window
Image source: JacobWard_9
#27 Fine China Toilet
Image source: iamchin
#28 This Is Idiotic
Image source: rickrucksack
#29 Finger Surfboard
Image source: facelesshero_dale
#30 Nose Plug Air Filter… Don’t Sneeze
Image source: ShanitaGilreath
#31 An Eggplant Emoji Sauce Bottle
Image source: Sarsinnj
#32 Oh My
Image source: StillDoozy
#33 3-D Printed Head Urn For Your Loved One’s Ashes
Image source: gameover1979
#34 Finally Found One… Wtf
Image source: dpaugh
#35 Yes A Waching Toilet Paper Does Exist
Image source: legrosnoobnbr3
Follow Us