55 DIY Disasters That Belong In A Museum Of Mistakes (New Pics)

I’ve got nothing but respect for people who can actually pull off DIY. It takes patience, skill, and a level of confidence I simply don’t have. Personally, the peak of my handiwork is assembling IKEA furniture, and that’s only because the instructions leave little room for disaster.

If I ever tried a proper home project, though, I’d probably end up featured on the subreddit “DiWHY.” It’s the internet’s favorite gallery of attempts that were meant to be clever or budget-friendly but instead leave everyone asking: how did it come to this?

The answer, of course, is that creativity may have no limits—but common sense usually does.

#1 Customize Your Sunroof Because Why Not

Image source: MrsZero07

#2 The Fourth Time Was Very Much Not The Charm

Image source: dernudeljunge

#3 The Iud Necklace As Seen On X (Twitter)

Image source: NeverBeen_OnAPlaneB4

#4 Who The Hell Thought This Would Work

Image source: Zoteku

#5 I Made Invisible Headphones For My Wife

Image source: pudjam667

#6 I.. I Don’t Understand

Image source: Clickbait93

#7 Found In The Millennial Sub

Image source: genital_lesions

#8 I Made Headphones With Integrated Cd Player, Remote Control, Battery, Disc Storage, And Jewel Box Compartment

Image source: pudjam667

#9 Blessed Be The Fb Algorithm

Absolutely beautiful

Image source: hardlowcore

#10 Someone Made A Jacket Made Of Heinz Packets For A Guy Named Heinz To Wear To His Wedding

Image source: DumbPicasso

#11 And This Is Why You Don’t Build Your Own Kitchen

Built my first home at age 30. Designed the kitchen myself and completed it with my dad who owns a cabinet shop. The kitchen is my absolute favorite part.

Image source: splitopenandmelt11

#12 Jackson Pollock Vibe. It’s A No For Me…

Image source: peace-out-28495

#13 Guy Really Wanted His TV Flat Against The Wall

I do handyman work and home renos. WAs recently contracted to fill this up from the previous owner. You kinda gotta admire the guys dedication on one hand, while also being completely unnecessary.

Image source: tongfatherr

#14 This “Ladder” To Reach A Loft In An Airbnb

Image source: Filippinka

#15 I Made Headphones With A Water Pump That Produces Continuous Natural Rain Sounds

Image source: pudjam667

#16 First Rate Kitchen Planning Right Here

Finally finished the kitchen. Adding the dishwasher was tight, but we made it work….

Image source: Bobcat-1

#17 When You Think With The Box

Image source: Orbisthefirst

#18 ☹️

Image source: Sad8At

#19 My Girlfriend Is Disgusted By My Resourcefulness

Image source: romulan267

#20 DIY Camper

Image source: Rea119

#21 You What Now?

Image source: lizzeh00

#22 …what?

Hand-carved carpet on wooden floor. What a masterpiece.

Image source: unlessyoumeantit

#23 The Solution To Too Much Empty Space

Image source: Machinefun

#24 Why Does My Stomach Hurt, Carly?

Image source: Machinefun

#25 We Didn’t Have A Shower In Our House For A Year And A Half But Now We Have This!

My partner and I thought we could build a roman style tub from scratch in a month. A year and a half with no shower later, here we are.

Image source: Jackthebodyless

#26 Perfection

Image source: bliip666

#27 Bought Spare Remotes Then My 4 Year Old Found Electrical Tape And Made This So We’d Never Lose Another Remote

Image source: Little_Ad2790

#28 I Made My GF A Pillow Out Of My Chest Hair So She Can Pretend She’s Laying On My Chest Every Night

Image source: reillyfitz

#29 Found On Fb, Good Lord

Just made this addition to my Airbnb.
I hope my bank account is big enough to hold all of the revenue I will get from my bookings!

Image source: MrsZero07

#30 Found On An Apartment Rental Listing

Image source: Coneskater

#31 My Parents: We Don’t Need A Paint Roller

Image source: KiddieSpread

#32 Coworker Cut His Hair Using Mirrors

Image source: Smile_S77

#33 Just Installed The New Inheritance 5000 Staircase Leading To My 90 Year Old Dad’s Basement

Image source: SilentWalrus92

#34 ‘l’ Themed Baby Shower DIY Costume Turns Into Nightmare Fuel. Why Didn’t I Just Buy One?!

So I was supposed to got to a dress up baby shower with the theme L (baby’s name will be Lennox, anyway)… for 3 weeks I had been working on a Lorax costume, with each edit getting progressively creepier. I was nervous to wear it and was already embarrassed by it. Today was the baby shower and my husband stuck the costume on before I started getting ready, and thank God he did, cause holy hell imagine rocking up to a baby shower dressed like this!!!! I ditched the lorax and went as a Luche Libre wrestler instead.

Image source: ashtit

#35 The Death Pantry Is Going To Haunt My Dreams

Image source: TrashSiren

#36 Just… Why?

Image source: SashaFiery

#37 Partener Tried To Dye Our White Couch Because It Had Some Stains. I Said We Shouldve Got Couch Covers But No

Image source: jininberry

#38 Close Enough

Image source: carrieminaj

#39 What Is The Purpose Of This

Image source: carrieminaj

#40 They Say This Belongs Here

My man made me a pencil. Took 2 hrs.

Image source: No-Requirement-4356

#41 Found In A Hotel In Erfurt… I Don’t Even Know What To Think Of This

Image source: DomWaits

#42 Here Child Have A Stick Peed On

Image source: fisheystick

#43 Landlord Replaced My Door And I Noticed It Was Creaking

Landlord used screws instead of the correct pin.

Image source: LateRespond1184

#44 This One Hurt A Little Inside

Image source: headhunt3rz

#45 Should This Even Work?

Image source: SilentWalrus92

#46 Because Trees Don’t Grow?

Image source: TechnicoloMonochrome

#47 Foam To Fix Foundation

Image source: Machinefun

#48 Can Anyone Explain This? At An Airbnb I’m Staying At

Image source: vipercspeed

#49 I Forgot My Charger At Work But It’s Home Office Day

Image source: RL_95

#50 My Neighbor Wanted To Put Up A Privacy Fence, Did It All Himself

Image source: SuperFaceTattoo

#51 Airbnb I’m Staying At Has 4 Layers Of Drywall On The Ceiling

Image source: m_ashton9

#52 They’re Almost Done With The First Coat!

Image source: AtheistBibleScholar

#53 That’s Why Home Depot Was Out Of Caulk

Image source: Scyth3

#54 Asking If I Installed My AC Properly Since This Is A DIY Job. Temp Is Set To 17, But The House Just Keeps Getting Warmer

Image source: eatenbyagrue1988

#55 I Think It’s Clever. Friends Raised Their Eyebrows

I only use a few apps and did not subscribe to any of the featured app hot buttons built in to the remote. So I sliced them off so they are harder to hit by accident.
I don’t recommend this. But if you want to do this, Do not cut the button out. Just slice off the rubber part protruding above the plastic.

Image source: druebleam

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
