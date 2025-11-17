Hey Pandas, Any Advice On Getting Rid Of Procrastination? (Closed)

I’m taking a class in summer, to get ahead of school, but I struggle a lot with balancing freedom and doing what I want and learning, even in the school year.
It’s all about setting goals and priorities.
Work out all the things you need to get done. The say to yourself, I’ve got the time, I’ll do [x] Job tomorrow morning.
Then when the morning comes, look again at all you ned to do and say, ‘Actually, [x] job is not as important ay [y] job, and [z] job was due yesterday’.
So clearly [z] job is a priority, but as it’s already late, it could wait a little longer. So make a start on [y] job.
i’ve heard that working when another person(such as a friend) is present and in the room, it helps. ive done little study groups in the past with my friends and i can assure u that this works :D
I try and do the things I like the least first. If I have a large list of things or something that will take a long time I set a timer for 15 minutes and get as much as I can accomplished in that time. Once the timer goes off I either decide to take a timed break or reset the timer to continue what I was doing. It’s amazing how much I can accomplish in just 20 minutes. Making lists of things that need to be done is helpful. Once you’ve completed it cross it off. It gives you the sense of a goal achieved and shows your progress.
my therapist suggested that if you need to get something done when you get home you shouldn’t take off your shoes so you’re stilll in “work mode” and it’ll help.
My therapist (I struggle with C-PTSD) reminded me to always check if I’m *just* procrastinating or actually stuck in freeze mode. Because being stuck in freeze mode, anti-procrastination tipps may not be helpful or could worsen the freeze response. So try to differentiate what your actual needs are – helped me a lot to be more compassionate AND get things done after I realized what was behind the freezing (same goes for procrastination though). Hope that helped!
*addition: everyone can be stuck in a freeze response, wether struggling with mental health or not
Start with removing as many distractions as is reasonably possible (eg. Phone on silent and face down).
Have a dedicated place to do that work (it’ll put your mind in the right mindset (hopefully)).
Start by making a list of everything you need to do. Organise it based on priority, and within tasks of the same priority alternate between dreadful and more fun tasks (eg. you have French, English, maths and Chemistry homework all due the next day. And say you enjoy maths and Chem. you’d organise the tasks: French, Chem, English, Maths)
That way you have something to look forward too without having to do too much work.
Set an end time. Say you’re ready to start doing homework at 15:00. Set an end time of 17:30. And then do something fun before dinner (even just for 15/30min) Whatever you don’t accomplish you can do later, you have much more time than you think.
For the weekends, choose a time that suits you. For example, I’m really fresh in the mornings, so I get up early and do my homework first thing in the morning.
Of course everyone is different, so what works for me might not work for you. Try things out and see what works
Remind me to answer this later… Just kidding. 1. Set things earlier deadlines in your head and in your calendar. 2. If it’s a bigger project, set mini deadlines. 3. Whatever you’re avoiding, try doing it for just a bit. 4. Set calendar reminders. 5. Remember you’re only human
Okay this works so well for me when I’ve got jobs to do around the house, sure it can be applied to study. For example I’m struggling to get motivated to paint the kitchen wall. I tell myself no worries I don’t need to do it today but i’ll do the easy stuff, get everything ready to go, take pictures down, get the paint and brushes ready to go etc. That’s fine, that’ll make starting the job easier. The thing is, by the time I’ve done this I usually feel what the hell I may as well just carry on and do the whole job. And if not – rarely – everything’s all ready for an easy start tomorrow.
Just wait for it, itll either go away or it won’t. Its all on you.
I’ll answer this later.
.Just kidding! Usually what I do is I set little rewards for myself, such as if I write two paragraphs of this paper I’m doing, I can go grab a snack or something, and adding to that i guilt-trip myself (which probably isn’t the best idea, but hey it works). I basically think ‘if I don’t at least try to do this then I’m a horrible person’ and I’ve found that that actually doesn’t really work very well, it just makes me sad, so be nice to yourself and set little rewards :)
Get off bored panda.
