Dixie D’Amelio: Bio And Career Highlights

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Dixie D&#8217;Amelio: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dixie D’Amelio

August 12, 2001

Norwalk, Connecticut, US

24 Years Old

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Dixie D’Amelio: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Dixie D’Amelio?

Dixie Jane D’Amelio is an American social media personality, singer, and model who quickly built a massive online following. Her engaging content and distinct style resonate with a global audience.

She gained widespread public attention alongside her sister, Charli, through their viral success on TikTok. D’Amelio has since leveraged her digital platform into a burgeoning career in both music and fashion.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Norwalk, Connecticut, Dixie D’Amelio developed an early interest in performing arts and sports. Her parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, encouraged her pursuits alongside her younger sister, Charli.

She attended King School in Connecticut, where she actively participated in musical theater productions and played field hockey, showcasing a diverse range of talents before her social media breakthrough.

Notable Relationships

A string of public relationships has marked Dixie Jane D’Amelio’s time in the spotlight, including a notable romance with fellow social media personality Noah Beck. This highly visible connection lasted for roughly two years before concluding in late 2022.

Earlier, D’Amelio was linked to Griffin Johnson, and more recently, rumors have connected her to hockey player Trevor Zegras, though neither has officially confirmed the relationship. She has no children.

Career Highlights

Dixie D’Amelio’s career took off rapidly on TikTok, where she amassed a huge following, transitioning from influencer to recording artist. She signed with HitCo Entertainment and released her debut single, “Be Happy,” which quickly gained significant streams.

Expanding her brand, D’Amelio starred in The D’Amelio Show, a Hulu reality series documenting her family’s life. She also ventured into modeling, notably appearing in campaigns for Balenciaga and signing with IMG Models.

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