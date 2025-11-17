People Showcase The Most Beautiful Places On Earth In 50 Jaw-Dropping Pics

We dare say that the internet would be a completely different thing if not for the numerous communities that have grown to call it home by now.
One such community that has graced the internetscapes with its extremely talented approach to online fellowship can be found on Reddit. The seemingly largest community of landscape photographers and Earth lovers celebrate all things Mother Earth through their photo lenses. And we’re all better because of it.
Stick around as the article features an interview with one of the photographers in the community, Marcin Zając.
#1 I’ve Been Trying To Get This Shot For Four Years…last Week, Everything Finally Came Together While Backpacking Around Mt Baker
Image source: debuggerfly
#2 A Lonely Tree Under The Milky Way In Wanaka, New Zealand By Mike Mackinven
Image source: IwersGuyt
#3 You Might Have Seen It Before, But Here’s That One Place In Indonesia With A Volcano Behind Waterfalls
Image source: malthezimakoff
#4 The Spectacle Of Frozen Methane Bubbles At Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada
Image source: nickphys
#5 So Glad I Got Up For This -15°f Sunrise. There’s Only A Handful Of Days In The Year Where The Morning Light Lines Up Perfectly With The Hole In Hollow Rock. Grand Portage, MN
Image source: Tuckerolson
#6 Friend Told Me My Tree From The Gods Picture Will Be Appreciated. Vermont
Image source: LeGaffe
#7 Caught This Incredible Exploding Meteor When I Went To Rattlesnake Lake In Washington, USA Last Weekend. Zoom In To See The Exact Moment It Explodes In Two
Image source: chaibhu
#8 Quite Possibly The Most Beautiful Morning Of My Life. Mount Hood, Oregon
Image source: nathanielthewise
#9 I Camped In The New Mexico Desert To Capture The Milky Way Over An Alienlike Landscape
Image source: mrcnzajac
#10 The Moon Setting On The Oregon Coast
Image source: Awayiflew
#11 A Cave In New Zealand Lit Just By Glow Worms
Image source: CharlesBrooks
#12 My Photo Of Fjaðrárgljúfur Was Removed Yesterday. Here Is Another Version
Image source: JohnWeingart
#13 Huge Storm Incoming, Wetterau, Germany
Image source: dcdead
#14 Mother Nature’s Color Palette Is Incredible. Broome, Western Australia
Image source: ryanchatfieldimages
#15 I Went For A Walk In The Forest And Came Upon This Ponderosa Pine Tree That Had Been Struck By Lightning. I Called The Forest Service And They Eventually Extinguished It, But Not Before I Had Time To Get Some Photos. Near Flagstaff, Arizona, USA
Image source: EliasButlerPhotos
#16 The Witch Tree, Running For European Tree Of The Year, The Netherlands
Image source: Robvisserphotography
#17 It Took Me 3 Years To Get A Permit To Visit This Surreal Rock Formation Called The Wave In Arizona – It Was Worth It!
Image source: mrcnzajac
#18 The Dragon Tree, Sweden
Image source: JohanRfrisk
#19 A Rare Cloud Inversion During Sunrise At Mt St Helens, Washington
Image source: celica90
#20 Eclipse Phases Over Brasstown Bald, Georgia
Image source: nevernudedude
#21 It Took An Entire Day Searching For A Single Formation But I Finally Found The Alien Throne In New Mexico’s Badlands
Image source: danielbenjaminphoto
#22 I Took This Shot Last Year With A Broken Lens And Bad Techniques. Re-Visited With Better Techniques And Working Gear. This Is The Result! Downeast, Maine
Image source: ilikefishwaytoomuch
#23 I’ve Been Told This Looks Like Two Photos! Autumn In The Lake District
Image source: hamjamham
#24 The Night Sky Over Mt Rainier And A Field Of Wildflowers
Image source: rosssvh
#25 I Could Talk About How I Hiked 100 Miles In Iceland, But The Best Photo I Took Was Only A 2-Minute Walk From The Parking Lot!
Image source: JoshuaSortino
#26 Rainbow Mountain In Peru Peaks At Just Over 17,000 Feet
Image source: nickargiresphoto
#27 The Most Perfect Beach, Esperance, Western Australia
Image source: jaxon_roberts
#28 I Have Shared Plenty Of Korean Pine Trees, But Without A Doubt This Is My New Favorite One, Jeolla Bukdo, South Korea
Image source: NathanielMerz
#29 After Waiting Out A Major Blizzard In Montana, Was Treated To One Of The Best Sunset Views I Can Imagine. Glacier National Park, Montana
Image source: Nateloobz
#30 A Long Exposure In Pitch Black Darkness Reveals The Moody Side Of Haukland Beach (Lofoten) In Norway
Image source: felizuko
#31 Woke Up At 5am To Catch The Tulips With Morning Mist, The Netherlands
Image source: cryptodesign
#32 I Recently Moved To Alaska From Texas. It’s A Bit Different Here
Image source: aatdalt
#33 Did You Know There Is Another Rock Like The Old Man Of Storr On The Isle Of Skye ?
Image source: Aliaume
#34 A Frost Storm Colored The Trees White. Bavaria, Germany
Image source: nathancrumpton
#35 A Winding River In The Adirondack Mountains, NY
Image source: nikn
#36 It’s A Little Unnerving When You Wake Up In The Morning And Find These Right Outside Your Tent… – Gates Of The Arctic National Park, Alaska
Image source: mattymeis
#37 This Mountain Creek Rißbach Is In Fact Also The Border Between Germany And Austria
Image source: reddit.com
#38 First Snow In Yosemite. El Capitan Getting Lit Up Just Before The Sunsets
Image source: WaterProject
#39 That Wanaka Tree, Wanaka – New Zealand
Image source: milocatnz
#40 Supermoon Over The Three Fingers, Washington State
Image source: Alpackie
#41 The Most Beautiful Sunrise I’ve Photographed, Rocky Mountains, Colorado
Image source: benstrauss
#42 Our Honeymoon Trek Earlier This Month In Torres Del Paine – Chile
Image source: benziin
#43 Fiefall. Yosemite Ca
Image source: mischievous_penguins
#44 When My Sunrise Alarm Went Off I Heard Rain Coming Down On My Tent And I Almost Went Back To Sleep But I Decided To Peak Outside Anyway And I Witnessed The Best Sunrise I’ve Ever Seen (Tombstone Territorial Park, Yt, Ca)
Image source: aryeh95
#45 Its Alright To Stand Out In A Crowd. The Enchantments, Washington
Image source: Elliothawkey
#46 Probably The Easiest Shot You Can Take In Zion And Arguably The Best Spot! Zion National Park
Image source: gurungp
#47 I Rarely Get Lucky With Nice Sunsets While Visiting Cool Locations, But This Was One Of The Times. Hvítserkur, Northern Iceland
Image source: Dyatlovpass
#48 I Was Lucky Enough To Witness This Incredible Sunrise At Crater Lake National Park (Or) Last Weekend
Image source: steveschwindt
#49 Sat In A Deck Chair To Get This Shot Of Langkofel In The Dolomites
Image source: jetclarke
#50 Starting My NY2019 Resolution Early By Taking More Pictures. Banff, Canada
Image source: nfordhk
