50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Spring has taken off, and days are getting longer, and yet, after a long winter, we all crave rays of sunshine more than ever.
And while we cannot change the weather forecast, nor can we bring midsummer to your door, we can warm our souls from the inside out. Bored Panda’s loyal readers already know that the best way to do that is getting your monthly dose of these pets’ heart-melting adoption and rescue stories.
So welcome to the March edition that features little critters finding their new forever home and happiness. Upvote your favorite pictures and be sure to check out our previous post with more adopted furballs from January.
#1 We Adopted A Mother Son Combo From A Local Rescue…. They Are Inseparable
Image source: SAVertigo
#2 Yesterday I Posted How I Was Going To Adopt Vincent Today. A Kind Redditor Who Wants To Stay Anonymous Paid His Adoption Fees And Told Me To Pay It Forward. We’re Home. The 1 Ear Cat And The 9 Finger Man
Image source: Butt_F*cking_Smurfs
#3 Meet Cj (Colby Jack), The Iraqi Stray That Adopted Our Platoon
Image source: Bigdaddyl0ve
#4 My Parents Just Adopted This Sweet Girl
Image source: bbycakes1996
#5 Shelter Dog Celebrates Getting Adopted
Image source: Sayomi_Koneko
#6 This Beautiful Boy Sat In A Shelter For Over 6 Months And Was The Only One That Didn’t Get Adopted At An Event Last Weekend. He’s Missing An Ear, Just Had Dental Surgery And Has A Few Bald Patches But My Girls And I Think He’s Perfect. Meet Smooth Dylan (Shelter Name!)
Image source: mrsdhammond
#7 This Is Stinky Boy, He Came Into Our Lives 4 Days Ago In The Rain And Now He Gets As Many Blankets As He Wants
Image source: hunnie_bee8
#8 Simon Was The Runt, And Nobody Wanted Him. I Asked Around Trying To Get Adopted… And Then Like 2 Hours Later Just Decided To Adopt Him Myself
Image source: bribotronic
#9 My Beautiful Adopted Baby, Vera . She Was Rescued From An Extremely Abusive Household, Being Tied To Barbed Wire And Beaten
Image source: mvtpmj
#10 His Loving Look When He Realized He’ll Never Be Cold Or Hungry Again
Image source: hoorhay_ng
#11 I Adopted A Cat And He Has Just Wanted Nothing To Do With Me. Eats And Then Hides. Today Was A Very Bad Day For Me Personally. I Happen To Just Be Laying On The Ground And He Appeared Letting Me Finally Pet Him
Image source: Empty_Term6019
#12 My BF Adopted An Elderly Kitty From A Shelter For His New Place. I Think He Likes It Here
Image source: FinchFuxFox
#13 This Is Benji, My Friend’s Toothless Rescue. His Smiles Are The Best!
Image source: klugstarr
#14 My 15yr Old Adopted Nap Buddy Lily. Older Puppers Deserve Forever Homes Too!
Image source: IfEverWasIfNever
#15 Newly Adopted Senior Sic. 12 Years Old And Spent 11 Of Those In The Shelter
Image source: solvingturnip44
#16 I’m An Amputee, He’s An Amputee, I Called To See If He Was Still Available And I’m Adopting Him Tommorow When They Open Up. I Feel Like It’s All Coming Together
Image source: Butt_Fucking_Smurfs
#17 Thought We Were Adopting A Kitten…might Just Be A Stuffed Animal…done Nothing But Sleep For 3 Days
Image source: Blurrypinot
#18 Thought We Were Adopting A Cat However, It Seems We Have A Vampire Bat! Meet Casper
Image source: niqueG
#19 Adopted 2 Feral Kitties (Dill And Pickles). My Older Cat Sushi Thinks He Is Their Mom Now
Image source: biteznikkie
#20 I Adopted This Little Guy From Streets, He Took His First Bath Today, Here Is Bruno Enjoying The Warmth Of Sun After The Bath
Image source: Random_Guy_1212
#21 I Adopted A 10 Y/O Retired Sled Dog And It Was The Best Decision I Ever Made
Image source: k-97-acct
#22 Before And After Adoption. Thug Rabbit Reformed
Image source: IAmHappyPant
#23 I Adopted An Old Smoker Lady With Ear Issues, This Is The Face She Makes After Her Routine Ear Cleaning
Image source: FireButt6000
#24 My Friend Decided To Adopt Sisters. This Is How They Sleep
Image source: Notmiefault
#25 Adopted This Sweet Boy Today
Image source: theacgreen47
#26 Finally Adopted A Kitty Of My Own. This Is (Big) Billie. She Was Named After A Billy Goat For Her Headbutts
Image source: 2222lil
#27 Drove Up 4.5 Hours To Adopt Wowie
Image source: Long_Dong_Silver6
#28 I Adopted This Baby 2 Weeks Ago
Image source: sseu_mayi
#29 This Handsome Boy Adopted My Father In Law
Image source: veradanciu
#30 Just Adopted This Derp. Meet Ralph
Image source: mr_looseneck
#31 After 28 Years Of Wanting To Adopt A Cat, I Finally Did! Meet Lulu Everyone!
Image source: hoshus123
#32 Just Rescued Lilith, My Little Bean Of Darkness
Image source: ISKZ
#33 Adopted This Baby Stray A Week Ago
Image source: flor-e-ncia
#34 My Rescue Cat Has Fully Adopted My Fostered Feral Kitten
Image source: GiveMeMoreDuckPics
#35 Frank’s Face After His Gotcha Moment. Halllp!
The shelter said it was the fastest turnaround adoption they’d ever had. My son and I went to the humane society—his mission was to adopt an orange cat. A woman walked thru the door with Frank in her arms, said that the dogs she owned were terrorizing him, he is so loved and happy now!!
Image source: SnooOpinions8020
#36 I’m Pretty Sure This Little Rascal I Adopted Previously Only Accessed Food By Scavenging Left Over Human Food. I Cannot Eat Within A Mile Of Her, No Matter How Soon She Had Eaten
Image source: saveboykings
#37 If You Think Adopting A Formerly Feral Kitten From The Shelter Means They Will Not Be Affectionate, I’m Here To Tell You That You Are Mistaken
Image source: LadyCasualGamer
#38 Boyfriends Parents Just Adopted These Three Kittens, They Were Told They Were 2 Girls And 1 Boy But Turns Out They’re All Brothers!
Image source: AutumnLewis
#39 We Adopted A Senior Cat So He Can Have A Good Retirement. He Is Living His Best Life
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Stray Cat I Adopted A Few Days Ago
Image source: thunderc8
#41 Just Adopted This Two Fellas, Gino And Chester (Main Coons)
Image source: Alextrazsa
#42 Ziggy, My Adopted Senior Kitty
Image source: Bunessa
#43 Ursu, My First Ever Pet That I Just Adopted! She Loves To Bask In The Sun
Image source: googleid
#44 Our New Cleo We Just Adopted.. Came From House Of Hoarder
Image source: Katycat411
#45 Wife And I Just Adopted This Lil Girl, Who Is Rightfully Nicknamed Stinker
Image source: xajenkins
#46 Just Adopted My First Kittens And I’m In Love
Image source: OneHundredNEighteen
#47 I Adopted Two Shelter Cats. This Is Tito
Image source: Pommaq
#48 Mom, Please Remind Me Why We Adopted Him?
Image source: Typical_Taro6754
#49 My Rescue Girl Evelyn (Eevee)
Image source: rosie-buns
#50 Adopted This Baby From A Shelter. He Sits Like This All Day… Maybe He’s Scared In A New House? Can Not Understand
Image source: MuzaRain
