50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Spring has taken off, and days are getting longer, and yet, after a long winter, we all crave rays of sunshine more than ever.

And while we cannot change the weather forecast, nor can we bring midsummer to your door, we can warm our souls from the inside out. Bored Panda’s loyal readers already know that the best way to do that is getting your monthly dose of these pets’ heart-melting adoption and rescue stories.

So welcome to the March edition that features little critters finding their new forever home and happiness. Upvote your favorite pictures and be sure to check out our previous post with more adopted furballs from January.

#1 We Adopted A Mother Son Combo From A Local Rescue…. They Are Inseparable

Image source: SAVertigo

#2 Yesterday I Posted How I Was Going To Adopt Vincent Today. A Kind Redditor Who Wants To Stay Anonymous Paid His Adoption Fees And Told Me To Pay It Forward. We’re Home. The 1 Ear Cat And The 9 Finger Man

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Butt_F*cking_Smurfs

#3 Meet Cj (Colby Jack), The Iraqi Stray That Adopted Our Platoon

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Bigdaddyl0ve

#4 My Parents Just Adopted This Sweet Girl

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: bbycakes1996

#5 Shelter Dog Celebrates Getting Adopted

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Sayomi_Koneko

#6 This Beautiful Boy Sat In A Shelter For Over 6 Months And Was The Only One That Didn’t Get Adopted At An Event Last Weekend. He’s Missing An Ear, Just Had Dental Surgery And Has A Few Bald Patches But My Girls And I Think He’s Perfect. Meet Smooth Dylan (Shelter Name!)

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: mrsdhammond

#7 This Is Stinky Boy, He Came Into Our Lives 4 Days Ago In The Rain And Now He Gets As Many Blankets As He Wants

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: hunnie_bee8

#8 Simon Was The Runt, And Nobody Wanted Him. I Asked Around Trying To Get Adopted… And Then Like 2 Hours Later Just Decided To Adopt Him Myself

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: bribotronic

#9 My Beautiful Adopted Baby, Vera . She Was Rescued From An Extremely Abusive Household, Being Tied To Barbed Wire And Beaten

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: mvtpmj

#10 His Loving Look When He Realized He’ll Never Be Cold Or Hungry Again

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: hoorhay_ng

#11 I Adopted A Cat And He Has Just Wanted Nothing To Do With Me. Eats And Then Hides. Today Was A Very Bad Day For Me Personally. I Happen To Just Be Laying On The Ground And He Appeared Letting Me Finally Pet Him

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Empty_Term6019

#12 My BF Adopted An Elderly Kitty From A Shelter For His New Place. I Think He Likes It Here

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: FinchFuxFox

#13 This Is Benji, My Friend’s Toothless Rescue. His Smiles Are The Best!

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: klugstarr

#14 My 15yr Old Adopted Nap Buddy Lily. Older Puppers Deserve Forever Homes Too!

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: IfEverWasIfNever

#15 Newly Adopted Senior Sic. 12 Years Old And Spent 11 Of Those In The Shelter

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: solvingturnip44

#16 I’m An Amputee, He’s An Amputee, I Called To See If He Was Still Available And I’m Adopting Him Tommorow When They Open Up. I Feel Like It’s All Coming Together

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Butt_Fucking_Smurfs

#17 Thought We Were Adopting A Kitten…might Just Be A Stuffed Animal…done Nothing But Sleep For 3 Days

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Blurrypinot

#18 Thought We Were Adopting A Cat However, It Seems We Have A Vampire Bat! Meet Casper

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: niqueG

#19 Adopted 2 Feral Kitties (Dill And Pickles). My Older Cat Sushi Thinks He Is Their Mom Now

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: biteznikkie

#20 I Adopted This Little Guy From Streets, He Took His First Bath Today, Here Is Bruno Enjoying The Warmth Of Sun After The Bath

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Random_Guy_1212

#21 I Adopted A 10 Y/O Retired Sled Dog And It Was The Best Decision I Ever Made

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: k-97-acct

#22 Before And After Adoption. Thug Rabbit Reformed

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: IAmHappyPant

#23 I Adopted An Old Smoker Lady With Ear Issues, This Is The Face She Makes After Her Routine Ear Cleaning

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: FireButt6000

#24 My Friend Decided To Adopt Sisters. This Is How They Sleep

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Notmiefault

#25 Adopted This Sweet Boy Today

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: theacgreen47

#26 Finally Adopted A Kitty Of My Own. This Is (Big) Billie. She Was Named After A Billy Goat For Her Headbutts

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: 2222lil

#27 Drove Up 4.5 Hours To Adopt Wowie

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Long_Dong_Silver6

#28 I Adopted This Baby 2 Weeks Ago

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: sseu_mayi

#29 This Handsome Boy Adopted My Father In Law

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: veradanciu

#30 Just Adopted This Derp. Meet Ralph

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: mr_looseneck

#31 After 28 Years Of Wanting To Adopt A Cat, I Finally Did! Meet Lulu Everyone!

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: hoshus123

#32 Just Rescued Lilith, My Little Bean Of Darkness

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: ISKZ

#33 Adopted This Baby Stray A Week Ago

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: flor-e-ncia

#34 My Rescue Cat Has Fully Adopted My Fostered Feral Kitten

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: GiveMeMoreDuckPics

#35 Frank’s Face After His Gotcha Moment. Halllp!

The shelter said it was the fastest turnaround adoption they’d ever had. My son and I went to the humane society—his mission was to adopt an orange cat. A woman walked thru the door with Frank in her arms, said that the dogs she owned were terrorizing him, he is so loved and happy now!!

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: SnooOpinions8020

#36 I’m Pretty Sure This Little Rascal I Adopted Previously Only Accessed Food By Scavenging Left Over Human Food. I Cannot Eat Within A Mile Of Her, No Matter How Soon She Had Eaten

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: saveboykings

#37 If You Think Adopting A Formerly Feral Kitten From The Shelter Means They Will Not Be Affectionate, I’m Here To Tell You That You Are Mistaken

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: LadyCasualGamer

#38 Boyfriends Parents Just Adopted These Three Kittens, They Were Told They Were 2 Girls And 1 Boy But Turns Out They’re All Brothers!

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: AutumnLewis

#39 We Adopted A Senior Cat So He Can Have A Good Retirement. He Is Living His Best Life

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Stray Cat I Adopted A Few Days Ago

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: thunderc8

#41 Just Adopted This Two Fellas, Gino And Chester (Main Coons)

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Alextrazsa

#42 Ziggy, My Adopted Senior Kitty

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Bunessa

#43 Ursu, My First Ever Pet That I Just Adopted! She Loves To Bask In The Sun

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: googleid

#44 Our New Cleo We Just Adopted.. Came From House Of Hoarder

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Katycat411

#45 Wife And I Just Adopted This Lil Girl, Who Is Rightfully Nicknamed Stinker

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: xajenkins

#46 Just Adopted My First Kittens And I’m In Love

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: OneHundredNEighteen

#47 I Adopted Two Shelter Cats. This Is Tito

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Pommaq

#48 Mom, Please Remind Me Why We Adopted Him?

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: Typical_Taro6754

#49 My Rescue Girl Evelyn (Eevee)

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: rosie-buns

#50 Adopted This Baby From A Shelter. He Sits Like This All Day… Maybe He’s Scared In A New House? Can Not Understand

50 Heartwarming Pics Of Pets That Found Their New Home (March Edition)

Image source: MuzaRain

