Artist Turns Social Media Logos Into Satirical Signs

A while ago we published the work of an artist where he shows the decadence of social media, now another amazing series has been made: “Antisocial”. Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat take the form of night signs of non-existent stores in totally abandoned parking lots.
Mike Campau, an artist specializing in 3D art invites the viewer to think about how social networks influence our daily behavior.
“Social Media is starting to get some pull back, and rightfully so. Each platform has its own problems, but it has had a large impact on society as a whole, both good and bad. is a symbol of our singularly isolated posts, but placed in a location where it can easily be seen by many. “Mike says about his project.
More info: behance.net
