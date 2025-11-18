50 Of The Most Terrifying And Disturbing Images Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Some people really enjoy the thrill that comes with fear. It makes them feel alive. Things like rollercoaster rides and horror movies are often associated with the release of adrenaline and endorphins, creating a unique and exhilarating sensation.
But there might be an even simpler way to explore your limits — a subreddit dedicated exclusively to interesting yet terrifying content. The pictures that its 670K members share allow everyone to do so from the safety of their screens.
So continue scrolling to check out the intense bed bug infestations, old torture masks, and other scary pieces this online community keeps in its collection.
#1 Gavin Joseph Assaulted For Having Asperger’s And Adhd By Kids, Because They Heard He Was “Weird” And “Creepy”
Image source: Aum888
#2 Reiko Yamada Was 11 Years Old When The World’s First Atomic Bomb Fell On The Japanese City Of Hiroshima. This Extract From Her Recount Of The Bombing Is Truly Harrowing
Image source: spiralarrow
#3 Black Children Watching As White Children Play In A Whites Only Park, 1956
Image source: Secret_Teacher7387
#4 The Man Who Flooded A Town For Sex
In 1993, a man named James Scott purposely damaged a levee and caused a massive flood of the Mississippi River only to stall his wife from coming home so that he could party.
His actions flooded 14,000 acres of farmland, destroyed buildings, and closed a bridge. He was convicted of “intentionally causing a catastrophe” and is still in prison serving a life sentence.
Image source: Low_Distance_673
#5 This Alert Me And My Family Received. Summer In Rural Australia
Image source: eccojams97
#6 Ex-Corrections Officer Kirk Martin Covered In Scratches From His Last Sexually Overpowered Victim
Image source: RemarkableMuffin4819
#7 Students Hiding During A Shooting At Charles University In Prague, Czech Republic
Image source: basicbrownkid_
#8 What Was It
Image source: PossibilityPowerful
#9 The Vulture And The Little Girl – Pulitzer Prize For Feature Photography Award In 1994
Image source: CryptoIsThePlan
#10 Kisko “Loneliest Whale” Who Passed Away This Morning, Spent 35 Years As Captive Here And Tried To Harm Itself Many Times
Image source: beneaththeslope
#11 Found On R/Pics
Image source: Eyerieee
#12 Description Of Victim In Allen, Texas
Image source: spodinielri0
#13 Imagine Driving Late Night And Coming Across This
Image source: TSM_Deathz
#14 A 30-Year-Old Syrian Man In Turkey (Şanlıurfa) Was Quarantined After Being Diagnosed With Rabies, And After Escaping From Said Quarantine He Was Caught By Teams In An Empty Field
Image source: KenkyoYuki
#15 Imagine Being Alive Like This
Image source: ubal0xh
#16 Meta
In February 2018, Kaylee Muthart ripped out her own eyes, and squished them with her hands during a meth induced psychotic episode.
Image source: Low_Distance_673
#17 Pest Control Said It’s The Worst Bed Bug Infestation They Have Ever Seen
Image source: PerroDog
#18 Ryker Webb After Being Lost For Two Days In Dangerous Wilderness
Image source: TurtleCrusher
#19 Addicts Will Use Anything To Get High
Image source: Idkn0tcreative
#20 Not Only Were Timothy Treadwell And His Girlfriend Amie Eaten Alive By A Bear, But By A Very Old Bear With “Broken Canine Teeth, And Others Worn Down To The Gums”
Image source: misssickfuck
#21 This Is Posted On Every Floor In My Building
Image source: MrCatLitter
#22 In A Freak Accident, A Construction Worker Named Ron Hunt, Was Impaled By This 18-Inch Long Drill After He Fell From A Ladder And Landed On The Drill Head First. He Thought He Was Going To Die But He Was Lucky He Just Lost An Eye
Image source: netphilia
#23 21st Century Everyone
Image source: No-Watch-6575
#24 Had To Get Emergency Heart Surgery
Image source: Rollyman1
#25 He Was Stuck Like This For 26 Hours Before Dying
Image source: MrwangJr
#26 This Enormous Crocodile Was Pulled From The Water In Zimbabwe Back In 2010 After Cows & Other Vital Livestock Kept Vanishing
Image source: Rifletree
#27 Can’t Imagine The Pain
Image source: WorriedAmoeba2
#28 Ariel Robinson Was An Ex Teacher And A Church Member. She Adopted 3 Children To Complete Her Family. She Portrayed Her Family As Happy And Diverse On Social Media. Then She Beat Up A Little Girl To Death And Smiled In The Court While Showing No Remorse
Image source: FarmSuch5021
#29 Couple Of Drawings I’ve Made In A Psychosis State During My Latest Mania In Bipolar . During That State I Was Not Sure What Was Real And What Is Not Inside My Head
Image source: Krabonszcz
#30 The Titanic Sub Has Officially Run Out Of Oxygen
Image source: reddit.com
#31 The Last Moments Of A Young Man Who Jumped Into A White Tiger Enclosure
Image source: Sad-Artery
#32 The Way This Crocodile Is Staring At The Camera
Image source: StylishSquid
#33 Cameron Herrin Was Racing In A Car With His Friends And Accidentally Hit And Killed A Mother And Her Daughter. He Got 24 Years Behind Bars At The Age Of 18 Years Old
Image source: Olempea
#34 This Tiny Creature Can Spread A Blood Infection (Lyme Disease) That Leaves You Miserably Ill For Months, And You May Never Catch The Culprit
Image source: margaritari4
#35 The Final Photo Of Pavel Kashin, A Free Runner And Parkour Enthusiast Who Passed Away When He Was Trying To Back Flip On Top Of A Building And Lost His Balance. He Fell 16 Stories
Image source: ubal0xh
#36 This Terrifying Photo Reveals The Moment A Woman Climbed Onto Her Roof To Hide From Home Intruder Only For Him To Appear Behind Her
Image source: basicbrownkid_
#37 New Fear Unlocked. Nope
Image source: breesha03
#38 The Face Of Pure Evil. Lucy Letby, A Neonatal Nurse, Found Guilty Of Murdering 7 Babies . She Is Britain’s Most Prolific Child-Killer
Image source: reddit.com
#39 An Apple Pie I Made For A Co-Worker
Image source: Kapornacis
#40 Scratch Marks From 23,000 Pigs Trying To Escape Every Day. In A Holding Pen En Route To Gas Chambers. Ontario Slaughterhouse
Image source: reddit.com
#41 The “Soyjack” Torment Veil
Image source: Shlublord
#42 Wax Figure Display In Lahore, About How British Used To Execute People When They Ruled Over The Indian Subcontinent
Image source: k3yserZ
#43 Possible New Fetal Syndrome
Image source: reddit.com
#44 A Still From A Video Of A Huge Wolf Wandering Around Yellowstone National Park, 2017
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Comparison Of Nuclear Explosions
Image source: Ceu_64
#46 Kowloon Walled City, Once The Most Densely Populated Place On Earth, With 33000 People Living In A 6.4 Acre Block In Hong Kong
Image source: LilyFish-
#47 I Suffer From Hypnagogic Hallucinations. Here, I Recreated A Night Where I Saw These Dudes Staring Into My Bedroom
Image source: tmfult
#48 This Is An Illustration Of A “Bible Accurate Angel”
Image source: depressed-n-awkward
#49 Glue Trap From Under My Mom’s Basement Staircase
Image source: tmfult
#50 A Room Of Korean Hikikomori
Image source: seasofsleep
