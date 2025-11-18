30 Hilarious Reviews From Delusional Customers And Owners Revealed In This Online Group

It’s not difficult to find an online review for, well, almost everything these days. Whether you want the latest sneakers, are visiting a hair salon, or are going to a new restaurant, chances are you will find either positive or negative feedback about it on the internet.

And, while honest reviews can be helpful, sometimes people maliciously judge goods and services. Customers occasionally leave rude remarks that are either emotionally charged or outright spiteful. And the subreddit r/YelpDrama features plenty of unhinged reviews. Today, we’ve compiled some of the most wild feedback from this online community for you to review!

#1 Karen Upset Because A Tornado Delayed Her Food

Image source: reddit.com

#2 I Called The Police On A Drunk Client In March And He Was Arrested For Dui

Image source: MarthaMacGuyver

#3 Can’t Wait To See You Never

Image source: KeySatisfaction3999

#4 We Contacted Yelp And Got This One Removed But…

Image source: StoriesInThEnd

#5 Tattoo Shop I Used To Like (Not My Review)

Image source: Pumpkin_Squashbuckle

#6 Lady Cant Tell Time

Image source: Routine_Concert_3642

#7 The Lightbulbs Are Listening

Image source: reddit.com

#8 You Threw Up Into The Ice Cream

Image source: pepperpavlov

#9 A Restaurant In My Neighborhood Had To Shut Off Their Phones Because Of A Wannabe Tiktok Influencer

Influencer was convicted of harassment and now owes the state $500– over the portion size of corn.

Image source: LifePainting1037

#10 Rachel Made Some Enemies

Image source: arabianights96

#11 I Cried Laughing As I Read This

Image source: eggsontheside

#12 Don’t Throw Parrots In Bars

Image source: FreshFlowerMarket

#13 Yum Yum Ramen

Image source: jclieu42

#14 Stank Water…solid Reply

Image source: OkCaptain1137

#15 Stk Los Angeles Review Made Me Giggle

Image source: kindacharming

#16 Review Of A Local Pizza Place

Image source: DesignerPear

#17 We Have Reviewed The Cameras

Image source: IRepentNothing

#18 “If There Can’t Speak Are Language

Image source: Deeri-

#19 Karen Is Pissed Off With The Servers

Image source: Bangtan35

#20 0/10 Reminds Me Of My Ex

Image source: kneesandpotatoes

#21 People Are Very Entitled

Image source: Busy_Equipment9232

#22 Do Not Tell Me How To Chicken Wrap

Image source: trixtopherduke

#23 “But We’re Members…how Dare They Kick Us Out For Breaking The Law!”

Image source: One-Confidence7930

#24 When Your Wife Catches You Paying For Sex So You Blame It On The Local Mexican Restaurant..?

Image source: hoshmoggen

#25 Rude Service!

Image source: reddit.com

#26 “Started His ‘Recovery’ By Sleeping With My Wife”

Image source: mooselessnesss

#27 Dry As An Old Man’s Ass

Image source: soppaguy

#28 There Is No Curb Side Option For This Restaurant. Why Couldn’t The Lazy Customer Go In And Get It??

Image source: Adell-e

#29 No More For You…fatty

Image source: Ok_Butterscotch5761

#30 I Always Think About This Costco Review

Image source: f4rt3r_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
