30 Hilarious Reviews From Delusional Customers And Owners Revealed In This Online Group

It’s not difficult to find an online review for, well, almost everything these days. Whether you want the latest sneakers, are visiting a hair salon, or are going to a new restaurant, chances are you will find either positive or negative feedback about it on the internet.
And, while honest reviews can be helpful, sometimes people maliciously judge goods and services. Customers occasionally leave rude remarks that are either emotionally charged or outright spiteful. And the subreddit r/YelpDrama features plenty of unhinged reviews. Today, we’ve compiled some of the most wild feedback from this online community for you to review!
#1 Karen Upset Because A Tornado Delayed Her Food
#2 I Called The Police On A Drunk Client In March And He Was Arrested For Dui
#3 Can’t Wait To See You Never
#4 We Contacted Yelp And Got This One Removed But…
#5 Tattoo Shop I Used To Like (Not My Review)
#6 Lady Cant Tell Time
#7 The Lightbulbs Are Listening
#8 You Threw Up Into The Ice Cream
#9 A Restaurant In My Neighborhood Had To Shut Off Their Phones Because Of A Wannabe Tiktok Influencer
Influencer was convicted of harassment and now owes the state $500– over the portion size of corn.
#10 Rachel Made Some Enemies
#11 I Cried Laughing As I Read This
#12 Don’t Throw Parrots In Bars
#13 Yum Yum Ramen
#14 Stank Water…solid Reply
#15 Stk Los Angeles Review Made Me Giggle
#16 Review Of A Local Pizza Place
#17 We Have Reviewed The Cameras
#18 “If There Can’t Speak Are Language
#19 Karen Is Pissed Off With The Servers
#20 0/10 Reminds Me Of My Ex
#21 People Are Very Entitled
#22 Do Not Tell Me How To Chicken Wrap
#23 “But We’re Members…how Dare They Kick Us Out For Breaking The Law!”
#24 When Your Wife Catches You Paying For Sex So You Blame It On The Local Mexican Restaurant..?
#25 Rude Service!
#26 “Started His ‘Recovery’ By Sleeping With My Wife”
#27 Dry As An Old Man’s Ass
#28 There Is No Curb Side Option For This Restaurant. Why Couldn’t The Lazy Customer Go In And Get It??
#29 No More For You…fatty
#30 I Always Think About This Costco Review
