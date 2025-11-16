Hey Pandas, What Song Is Your Guilty Pleasure?

Everyone has their guilty pleasures when it comes to music. Whether it’s a love song, a song that takes you back to a special moment, or just a song that makes you feel good on the inside, there is always one. What are yours?
#1
Children Of The Sun by Billy Thorpe. Put your headphones on and enjoy the sonic thrill ride!
#2
Binary mind by ra ra riot. Nothing wrong with the song itself but I like it for a completely different meaning than the artist intended and i feel sort of ashamed of that
