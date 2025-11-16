Hey Pandas, What Song Is Your Guilty Pleasure?

by

Everyone has their guilty pleasures when it comes to music. Whether it’s a love song, a song that takes you back to a special moment, or just a song that makes you feel good on the inside, there is always one. What are yours?

#1

Children Of The Sun by Billy Thorpe. Put your headphones on and enjoy the sonic thrill ride!

#2

Binary mind by ra ra riot. Nothing wrong with the song itself but I like it for a completely different meaning than the artist intended and i feel sort of ashamed of that

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Overwater Wedding Pavilion With Glass Aisle Opens In Maldives
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Little Ballerina Says Goodbye To Bucharest With One Last Urban Shooting
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Take Pictures With My Smartphone To Prove That It’s Not The Equipment That Matters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Strangest Story From Your Childhood? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Of The Best “Did It Hurt?” Memes That Are Trending On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
109 Simpsons Jokes From Later Seasons That Are Impossible Not To Laugh At
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.