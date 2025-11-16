Artist Modernizes Disney Characters By Placing Them In All Sorts Of Interesting Scenarios (30 Pics)

While some are sworn haters of everything Disney, most of us enjoy a good Disney theme here and there. And then there’s a vast number of Disney fans that love everything related to it. Well, today’s post was specially made for the latter group. Have you ever wondered what if Disney characters did cameos everywhere? Or if they lived a normal modern life? An artist that calls herself OneFairyFail on Instagram satisfies all of those needs for hardcore fans of Disney, and puts them in all kinds of weird situations. It gives a glimpse of how they would react, what they would do in certain scenarios, and satisfies such “what if” curiosity to the tee.
If you want to check out the previous posts done by the artist or by me, you may check them out by clicking the links here and here. And for now… Well, enjoy the show!
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: onefairyfail
#2
Image source: onefairyfail
#3
Image source: onefairyfail
#4
Image source: onefairyfail
#5
Image source: onefairyfail
#6
Image source: onefairyfail
#7
Image source: onefairyfail
#8
Image source: onefairyfail
#9
Image source: onefairyfail
#10
Image source: onefairyfail
#11
Image source: onefairyfail
#12
Image source: onefairyfail
#13
Image source: onefairyfail
#14
Image source: onefairyfail
#15
Image source: onefairyfail
#16
Image source: onefairyfail
#17
Image source: onefairyfail
#18
Image source: onefairyfail
#19
Image source: onefairyfail
#20
Image source: onefairyfail
#21
Image source: onefairyfail
#22
Image source: onefairyfail
#23
Image source: onefairyfail
#24
Image source: onefairyfail
#25
Image source: onefairyfail
#26
Image source: onefairyfail
#27
Image source: onefairyfail
#28
Image source: onefairyfail
#29
Image source: onefairyfail
#30
Image source: onefairyfail
Follow Us