Hey Pandas, Have You Experienced Any Weirdness From Changing Your Phone Number? (Closed)

It’s been about six years, but I still get calls from Colorado looking for Maria. Apparently, my number is the last one she had, and the calls seem to be from her family. The last one was an older woman who grabbed the phone and told the caller to hang up.I live in an area code that includes Albuquerque, which is notorious for issues like sex workers and missing women. I’ve been telling them that I’ve had this number for six years, don’t know Maria, and to please stop calling me. I’ve even been sympathetic and offered to help, but it’s still a bit depressing.It’s hard knowing that family members are reaching out, trying to contact someone they’ve lost or haven’t heard from in so long.
Some years back, I purchased one of those cheap “pay as you go” phones, and started getting repeated and regular collections calls from a company that I’d never heard of. It took quite some time to sort out, but eventually I found that many cellular phone companies, will ‘recycle’ numbers that go out of service, or customers cancel their service for. It took me getting a notarized statement that I was NOT the person they were looking for, and mailing it to any collections agency that kept calling me, to make them go away.
