Artist Shows What Anatomically “Correct” Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

All of the cartoon characters down below are very well known. Maybe you didn’t watch their cartoons, but you’ve definitely seen them. What you haven’t seen, however, are their skeletons. And we don’t mean the metaphorical skeletons in the closet, but the literal anatomical skeletons of their bodies.
Luís Rogério Faria Rosa, 46, from Brazil, satisfies this curiosity by creating skeletal representations of these 11 famous cartoon characters. Using Photoshop, he tweaked and edited human skeletons so that they would fit their recognizable shape. At some point in your life, you’ve had a thought that cartoon characters don’t look like real humans. The artist did the work to see just how strange they really are.
More info: youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram | deviantart.com
#1 Stewie Griffin, Family Guy
Image source: premierluis
#2 Eric Cartman, South Park
Image source: premierluis
#3 Phineas, Phineas And Ferb
Image source: premierluis
#4 Bart, The Simpsons
Image source: premierluis
#5 Dexter, Dexter’s Laboratory
Image source: premierluis
#6 Fred, The Flintstones
Image source: premierluis
#7 Timmy Turner, The Fairly Odd Parents
Image source: premierluis
#8 Captain Caverman, Captain Caveman And The Teen Angels
Image source: premierluis
#9 Donald, Donald Duck
Image source: premierluis
#10 Dick Dastardly, Wacky Races
Image source: premierluis
#11 Nick, Big Mouth
Image source: premierluis
Follow Us