Artist Shows What Anatomically “Correct” Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

All of the cartoon characters down below are very well known. Maybe you didn’t watch their cartoons, but you’ve definitely seen them. What you haven’t seen, however, are their skeletons. And we don’t mean the metaphorical skeletons in the closet, but the literal anatomical skeletons of their bodies.

Luís Rogério Faria Rosa, 46, from Brazil, satisfies this curiosity by creating skeletal representations of these 11 famous cartoon characters. Using Photoshop, he tweaked and edited human skeletons so that they would fit their recognizable shape. At some point in your life, you’ve had a thought that cartoon characters don’t look like real humans. The artist did the work to see just how strange they really are.

#1 Stewie Griffin, Family Guy

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

#2 Eric Cartman, South Park

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

#3 Phineas, Phineas And Ferb

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

#4 Bart, The Simpsons

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

#5 Dexter, Dexter’s Laboratory

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

#6 Fred, The Flintstones

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

#7 Timmy Turner, The Fairly Odd Parents

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

#8 Captain Caverman, Captain Caveman And The Teen Angels

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

#9 Donald, Donald Duck

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

#10 Dick Dastardly, Wacky Races

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

#11 Nick, Big Mouth

Artist Shows What Anatomically &#8220;Correct&#8221; Skeletons Of Popular Cartoon Characters Would Look Like (11 Pics)

