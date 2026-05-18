“This Is Why Women Pick The Bear”: Tinder Creep Demands A Second Date, Gets A Police Report Instead

Online dating is hard, and even when someone seems great on their profile, conversations can quickly take a strange and uncomfortable turn if you match with them.
So when Reddit user SherbetOld7724 met a guy on Tinder who seemed thoughtful, funny, and easy to talk to, it felt like a breath of fresh air.
Pretty soon, they went on a romantic date he had planned, and everything was going well—until he had to step away to take a call.
The promising night then turned into a tense standoff in an empty parking lot, and the creep wouldn’t leave the woman alone in the weeks that followed.
A blind date is the ultimate roll of the dice
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages
And for this woman, it ended in a way she never saw coming
When it was time to say goodbye, the guy behaved like a total creep
Image credits: francescosgura / envato (not the actual photo)
Even though the woman blocked him on every platform she could think of, he kept finding ways to contact her
As the woman’s story went viral, she provided more information in the comments
And people had a lot of strong reactions to it
Soon after, the woman came back with an update
Image credits: SherbetOld7724
And it wasn’t the end of it
Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SherbetOld7724
People told her she shouldn’t normalize the guy’s behavior
And the final woman’s update revealed they were right
Image credits: cottonbro studio / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SherbetOld7724
People were glad to hear the woman was safe
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