Fruit Dragons By Russian Artist Alexandra Khitrova

Alexandra Khitrova is a Russian illustrator and concept artist who creates fantasy-like digital paintings. Previously a motion graphics specialist, she now goes by the artist name GaudiBuendia and delights us with ethereal creations portraying mostly mysterious scenes of nature.
Strolling through her gallery you can definitely notice her passion for animals and various mythical creatures which are in the end perfectly combined into one soft, dreamlike artwork. Her dragons are no exception, so take a look at her work below to see her amazing talent for yourself.
More info: gaudibuendia.deviantart.com | Facebook
Blueberry dragon
Grape dragon
Cherry dragon
Raspberry dragon
Coconut dragon
Cloudberry dragon
Peach dragon
Strawberry dragon
