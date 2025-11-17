30 New Size Comparisons Of Extinct Species And Their Modern Relatives By Roman Uchytel

Roman Uchytel is a Ukrainian paleontologist and graphic designer who recreates prehistoric fauna, providing an interesting scale comparison of our ancestors’ features. He contrasts the sizes of extinct species with their modern relatives, placing them side by side and the result is fascinating!
“My wife and business partner Alexandra Antonova (Uchytel) and I came up with this idea together, for our children to know what the ancestors (or relatives) of the animals they see in the zoo looked like,” Uchytel shared with Bored Panda.
#1 The Modern Trumpeter Swan And The Extinct Demon Duck
Image source: romanuchytel
#2 The Modern Sunda Pangolin And The Extinct Giant Asian Pangolin
Image source: romanuchytel
#3 The Modern Grevy’s Zebra And The Extinct Macrauchenia
Image source: romanuchytel
#4 The Modern Nicobar Pigeon And The Extinct Dodo
Image source: romanuchytel
#5 The Modern Asian Tapir And The Extinct Moropus
Image source: romanuchytel
#6 The Modern Shire Horse And The Extinct Eohippus
Image source: romanuchytel
#7 The Modern African Lion And The Extinct Simbakubwa
Image source: romanuchytel
#8 The Modern Great Hippopotamus And The Extinct Andrewsarchus
Image source: romanuchytel
#9 The Modern Cougar And The Extinct American Cheetah
Image source: romanuchytel
#10 The Modern Wild Turkey And The Extinct Sylviornis
Image source: romanuchytel
#11 The Modern Koala And The Extinct Marsupial Lion
Image source: romanuchytel
#12 The Modern Tasmanian Devil And The Extinct Whollydooleya
Image source: romanuchytel
#13 The Modern Grevy’s Zebra And The Extinct Embolotherium
Image source: romanuchytel
#14 The Modern Bengal Tiger And The Extinct Sarkastodon
Image source: romanuchytel
#15 The Modern African Forest Elephant And The Extinct Arsinoitherium
Image source: romanuchytel
#16 The Modern African Wild Dog And The Extinct Xenocyon
Image source: romanuchytel
#17 The Modern African Savanna Elephant And The Extinct Deinotherium
Image source: romanuchytel
#18 The Modern Giant River Otter And The Extinct Giant Ethiopian Otter
Image source: romanuchytel
#19 The Modern Indian Rhinoceros And The Extinct Siberian Unicorn
Image source: romanuchytel
#20 The Modern Polar Bear And The Extinct Giant Amphicyon
Image source: romanuchytel
#21 The Modern Moonrat And The Extinct Gargano Giant Gymnure
Image source: romanuchytel
#22 The Modern Great Grey Owl And The Extinct Cuban Giant Owl
Image source: romanuchytel
#23 The Modern Fossa And The Extinct Giant Fossa
Image source: romanuchytel
#24 The Modern Kākāpō And The Extinct Heracles
Image source: romanuchytel
#25 The Modern Numbat And The Extinct Tasmanian Wolf
Image source: romanuchytel
#26 The Modern African Civet And The Extinct Leakey’s Giant Civet
Image source: romanuchytel
#27 The Modern Wandering Albatross And The Extinct Pelagornis
Image source: romanuchytel
#28 The Modern Indian Rhinoceros And The Extinct Granastrapotherium
Image source: romanuchytel
#29 The Modern Central American Tapir And The Extinct Eobasileus
Image source: romanuchytel
#30 The Modern Indian Crested Porcupine And The Extinct European Large Porcupine
Image source: romanuchytel
