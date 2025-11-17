30 New Size Comparisons Of Extinct Species And Their Modern Relatives By Roman Uchytel

Roman Uchytel is a Ukrainian paleontologist and graphic designer who recreates prehistoric fauna, providing an interesting scale comparison of our ancestors’ features. He contrasts the sizes of extinct species with their modern relatives, placing them side by side and the result is fascinating!

“My wife and business partner Alexandra Antonova (Uchytel) and I came up with this idea together, for our children to know what the ancestors (or relatives) of the animals they see in the zoo looked like,” Uchytel shared with Bored Panda.

Scroll down and take a glimpse into the past! For more captivating comparisons, check out our previous articles here and here

More info: Instagram | prehistoric-fauna.com | flickr.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1 The Modern Trumpeter Swan And The Extinct Demon Duck

Image source: romanuchytel

#2 The Modern Sunda Pangolin And The Extinct Giant Asian Pangolin

Image source: romanuchytel

#3 The Modern Grevy’s Zebra And The Extinct Macrauchenia

Image source: romanuchytel

#4 The Modern Nicobar Pigeon And The Extinct Dodo

Image source: romanuchytel

#5 The Modern Asian Tapir And The Extinct Moropus

Image source: romanuchytel

#6 The Modern Shire Horse And The Extinct Eohippus

Image source: romanuchytel

#7 The Modern African Lion And The Extinct Simbakubwa

Image source: romanuchytel

#8 The Modern Great Hippopotamus And The Extinct Andrewsarchus

Image source: romanuchytel

#9 The Modern Cougar And The Extinct American Cheetah

Image source: romanuchytel

#10 The Modern Wild Turkey And The Extinct Sylviornis

Image source: romanuchytel

#11 The Modern Koala And The Extinct Marsupial Lion

Image source: romanuchytel

#12 The Modern Tasmanian Devil And The Extinct Whollydooleya

Image source: romanuchytel

#13 The Modern Grevy’s Zebra And The Extinct Embolotherium

Image source: romanuchytel

#14 The Modern Bengal Tiger And The Extinct Sarkastodon

Image source: romanuchytel

#15 The Modern African Forest Elephant And The Extinct Arsinoitherium

Image source: romanuchytel

#16 The Modern African Wild Dog And The Extinct Xenocyon

Image source: romanuchytel

#17 The Modern African Savanna Elephant And The Extinct Deinotherium

Image source: romanuchytel

#18 The Modern Giant River Otter And The Extinct Giant Ethiopian Otter

Image source: romanuchytel

#19 The Modern Indian Rhinoceros And The Extinct Siberian Unicorn

Image source: romanuchytel

#20 The Modern Polar Bear And The Extinct Giant Amphicyon

Image source: romanuchytel

#21 The Modern Moonrat And The Extinct Gargano Giant Gymnure

Image source: romanuchytel

#22 The Modern Great Grey Owl And The Extinct Cuban Giant Owl

Image source: romanuchytel

#23 The Modern Fossa And The Extinct Giant Fossa

Image source: romanuchytel

#24 The Modern Kākāpō And The Extinct Heracles

Image source: romanuchytel

#25 The Modern Numbat And The Extinct Tasmanian Wolf

Image source: romanuchytel

#26 The Modern African Civet And The Extinct Leakey’s Giant Civet

Image source: romanuchytel

#27 The Modern Wandering Albatross And The Extinct Pelagornis

Image source: romanuchytel

#28 The Modern Indian Rhinoceros And The Extinct Granastrapotherium

Image source: romanuchytel

#29 The Modern Central American Tapir And The Extinct Eobasileus

Image source: romanuchytel

#30 The Modern Indian Crested Porcupine And The Extinct European Large Porcupine

Image source: romanuchytel

