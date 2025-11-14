Artist Replaces The Cast Of Movies & TV Shows with Disney Characters, And It’s Oddly Fitting (21 Pics)

Just recently, Bored Panda featured another post by digital artist Gregory Masouras involving Disney characters depicted in classical paintings. And before that, there’s been posts about Disney characters in youtube videos, fashion magazines, Oscars, and Game of Thrones. As you can tell, the artist from Greece is quite prolific and he has various themes to choose from. It’s also safe to say that as an artist, he has found his niche in Disney.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

#1 Game Of Thrones

Image source: gregorymasouras

#2 The Addams Family

Image source: gregorymasouras

#3 Orange Is The New Black

Image source: gregorymasouras

#4 American Beauty

Image source: gregorymasouras

#5 Bird Box

Image source: gregorymasouras

#6 Stranger Things

Image source: gregorymasouras

#7 Hocus Pocus

Image source: gregorymasouras

#8 A Star Is Born

Image source: gregorymasouras

#9 La La Land

Image source: gregorymasouras

#10 The Craft

Image source: gregorymasouras

#11 Zoolander

Image source: gregorymasouras

#12 Feud: Bette And Joan

Image source: gregorymasouras

#13 Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Image source: gregorymasouras

#14 American Horror Story: Hotel

Image source: gregorymasouras

#15 Feud: Bette And Joan

Image source: gregorymasouras

#16 Orange Is The New Black

Image source: gregorymasouras

#17 Haunting Of Hill House

Image source: gregorymasouras

#18 Scream Queens

Image source: gregorymasouras

#19 Phantom Thread

Image source: gregorymasouras

#20 The Favourite

Image source: gregorymasouras

#21 Scream Queens

Image source: gregorymasouras

