Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

The digital artist Gregory Masouras does arts using Disney Princess as female singers on Youtube.
In these digital mash-ups, you can see what happens when 16 characters of Disney are placed into one video clip of Youtube.
More info: gregorymasouras.com | Instagram
#1 Alice As Britney Spears – Baby One More Time
#2 Elsa As Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball
#3 Snow White As Christina Aguilera – Candyman
#4 Cruella De Vil As Madonna – Girl Gone Wild
#5 Jasmine – Run The World
#6 Cinderella As Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
#7 Moana – Fetish
#8 Mulan As Dua Lipa – New Rules
#9 Ariel As Jennifer Lopez – I Luh Ya Papi
#10 Aurora – M.i.l.f
#11 Megara As Ariana Grande – Side To Side
#12 Tiana As Nicki Minaj – No Frauds
#13 Pocahontas As Rihanna – Wild Thoughts
#14 Tinkerbell As Katy Perry – Swish Swish
#15 Belle As Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
#16 Rapunzel As Lady Gaga – Applause
