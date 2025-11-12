Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

by

The digital artist Gregory Masouras does arts using Disney Princess as female singers on Youtube.

In these digital mash-ups, you can see what happens when 16 characters of Disney are placed into one video clip of Youtube.

More info: gregorymasouras.com | Instagram

#1 Alice As Britney Spears – Baby One More Time

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#2 Elsa As Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#3 Snow White As Christina Aguilera – Candyman

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#4 Cruella De Vil As Madonna – Girl Gone Wild

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#5 Jasmine – Run The World

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#6 Cinderella As Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#7 Moana – Fetish

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#8 Mulan As Dua Lipa – New Rules

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#9 Ariel As Jennifer Lopez – I Luh Ya Papi

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#10 Aurora – M.i.l.f

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#11 Megara As Ariana Grande – Side To Side

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#12 Tiana As Nicki Minaj – No Frauds

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#13 Pocahontas As Rihanna – Wild Thoughts

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#14 Tinkerbell As Katy Perry – Swish Swish

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#15 Belle As Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

#16 Rapunzel As Lady Gaga – Applause

Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Famous Female Singers In Youtube Videos

Image source: Gregory Masouras

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
