Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Happening (Here’s How It Can Work)

After its disappointing ending, Dexter was rebooted with Dexter: New Blood, which gave fans of the show a satisfying conclusion. However, the series once again ended on a cliffhanger, leaving a possibility of continuing with future seasons. Dexter: New Blood Season 2 is now confirmed to be happening and should follow Harrison (Jack Alcott) as he deals with the aftermath of the shocking conclusion of Season 1.
With Dexter (Michael C. Hall) no longer taking center stage in New Blood, and instead being the lead in a new Dexter spin-off series, there is valid worry that Season 2 will not live up to the expectations set by previous season. However, there is still so much left for the series to explore. Here’s how Dexter: New Blood Season 2 can work.
Dexter: New Blood Can Reveal Hannah Is Alive
The final episode of Dexter saw Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) and Harrison leave for Argentenia after Dexter decides not to go with them because he won’t be able to leave his murderous past behind him and doesn’t want to continue that life around his son. In episode 2 of Dexter: New Blood, Harrison reveals that Hannah passed away from cancer three years before the events of New Blood, approximately six years after the conclusion of the original TV show.
One interesting twist that the writers could add is that Hannah has been alive this whole time, with Harrison running away from her to look for his dad after beginning to experience the same urges to kill that Dexter felt growing up. It is unlikely that Harrison knew of Hannah’s past and that she was a killer too. This could all be revealed, and Hannah could be the one to help Harrison curb his urges without causing destruction, something his father was unable to do in Iron Lake.
Harrison Should Speak With His Father in Season 2 of Dexter: New Blood
Dexter’s more unique and interesting aspect is his relationship with his dead relatives, who speak to him and act as the voice inside his head. In the original show it was Dexter’s adoptive father, Harry (James Remar). In New Blood. it was his adoptive sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), who died shortly before the end of the main show.
This should continue in Dexter: New Blood Season 2, and it would be a perfect opportunity for Michael C Hall to reprise his role as Dexter. At the end of Dexter: New Blood Season 1, we saw Harrison shoot his father in the heart after learning that he killed outside of the code. With Harrison struggling with his own Dark Passenger in the days before killing his father, having Dexter guide his son through the following days and helping Harrison potentially give in to his urges would make a lot of sense.
