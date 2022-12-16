Details Emerge About Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss Final Hours at Hotel

The entertainment world has been saddened by the recent news about the death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. Boss was a famous face on primetime television. He is known for his appearance on the American TV series So You Think You Can Dance, where he finished as the runner-up in 2008 and played a judge until his death. He was also the dancing DJ for Ellen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
More information about his death has emerged, with reports coming from the staff of the motel he lodged. The motel is only about a mile from his home in Los Angeles. According to TMZ sources, a calm Boss checked into the motel with no visible sign of distress. However, his behavior didn’t cause staff worry and concern. Boss was said to have carried a small bag with him and only made payment for a night.
The motel staff only went to check on him when he missed his checkout time. Eyewitness report to TMZ confirmed that Boss was found dead in the bathroom with a headshot wound. From all indications, the shot was self-inflicted.
When pressed for more information regarding hearing the gunshot, motel staff said they heard nothing. This is possible, especially with the motel’s U-Shaped, separate unit design. Collaborating the story, a call was made to paramedics at around 11:15 am when his body was found. On their arrival, Boss was declared dead.
His death has been ruled as a suicide.
Who was Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss?
Boss was a man of many talents. The American television personality star was a choreographer, freestyle hip-hop dancer, TV producer, and actor. His earliest contact with fame was when he competed in Star Search and The Wade Robson Project. However, co-hosting as Ellen’s dancing DJ took him to newer heights.
Boss was a regular on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, featured from 2014 until the show ended this year. Although he started as the show’s DJ and co-host, he later became a co-executive producer of the show. Besides working with Ellen, he co-hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings with his dancer wife, Allison Holker.
Boss has also featured in several notable films and shows like Modern Family, Magic Mike XXL, Young & Hungry, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, and Step Up 3D.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was born Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss on September 29, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. Boss is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, and his three kids.
A loving husband, father, and friend
In the wake of the announcement of his death, lots of tributes have been pouring in from friends and colleagues. Reading through the tributes tells the story of a man in love with his family, a playful, and a good friend.
According to an exclusive TMZ report, Boss’ wife, Holker, went to the Los Angeles Police Department to make a report about the whereabouts of her husband. She told the police that he had left the house without his car, an action he’s never known to do.
With the paramedics confirming Boss’ death and speculations flying around, while friends and colleagues hoped for it to be false, all hopes were dashed when Holker confirmed the death in a statement.
In Holker’s statement, she said,
“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and the light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.
To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am sure there won’t be a day that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will permanently save the last dance for you.”
Similarly, Warner Bros. Television Group also released a statement as a tribute to Boss. Warner Bros. Television Group was the distributing company for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In their statement, the company wrote,
“We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss. tWitch was a multi-faceted talent and an integral part of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and our Warner Bros. Television Group family. He could bring communities of people together each day to share in joy and laughter. But, most importantly, he was a beloved friend, husband, and father. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.”