Despite The Lockdown, I Managed To Get These Beautiful Images

by

Despite the lockdown, what images did you manage to capture the last year 2020?

I was lucky enough to get away to Norway for 10 days at the beginning of March before the UK went into its first lockdown. At the time, the UK’s virus levels were extremely low, and no one seemed to know what was coming.

These are four of my favorite images.

What were your favorite ones despite the challenging year we have all had?

You can see all of them from my trip at my website linked below.

More info: scoellphotography.co.uk

Unstad beach storms

Unstad at ISO 6400

Lofotens Hamnoy

Sakrisoy, Lofoten

Patrick Penrose
