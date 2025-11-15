Hey Pandas, Write Me A Superhero Story (Closed)

write something that has to do with superheroes or superpowers!!
#1
Here’s the story about the Average Girl. She looked normal, she acted normal, and she didn’t do anything that stood out. As she went through her life, she began worrying about her mediocrity, so she wanted to challenge herself and know what areas she excelled in. She took up sports, and her level was that of an average athlete. She took up sciences, and she was as smart as an average scientist. She took up music, and she was just about an average musician. And so on and on. It was frustrating to her up until one completely unspecial moment, and it dawned on her that her superpower was that she was average at everything she did. She checked on the results, and everything she did, the results fell dead straight to the center of the scale. That’s when she realized she could do anything and be as good as most people. She was very popular because many could relate to her skills. And that’s how a superhero was born, one who couldn’t do extraordinary things, but one who could do everything just about right.
#2
In the year 2020-21 there were hero’s but they did not wear capes and had no superpowers they were normal just like us all. When a virus hit they went into action. They had to be separated from their families so they did not be infected and put up with wearing masks all day and night. They put up with non-mask wearers and are hardly appreciated enough. They stayed long hours to try and help others recover and pull through. And when someone’s life let go they had the hard job of giving the family the news. They work with out being forced to and deserve love and help for all of their sacrifices.
#3
I made a character based in the GotG/MCU. Her name’s Nova. She lived on Xandar. but during Ronan’s/Quill’s dance off and Power Stone explosion she got powers, whatever she touches turns to ash, kinda like the Power stone. She was separated from her family and was found unconscious by the Nova corp and they took her in. But when she got older she started rebelling and going around causing chaos, So she ran off and became a scavenger of some sorts. And she kind goes around deserted planets to turn things to ash to practice her powers and finding thinga mabobs like astronaut boots and maybe she goes looking for the astronaut and he’s been caught by some monster. Idk yet I’m still working on it…
#4
30 years ago, scientists of Welderstone discovered an ancient meteor shower with each meteor showed different colored lights. This meteor shower would happen every ten years and people would gather around in one spot to witness it all. This year, the life of Jack grayson was about to change. Two days before the meteor shower and everyone at his school was preparing. When lunch came everyone took a break and ate to bring back there stamina. After everyone was done they were all allowed to head outside for reccess. Jack went along with the others and walked around a feild talking to his friend. His friends name was Tyler. They kept talking and talking until they reached the end of the field. Tyler turned around but Jack saw some smoke coming from the forest. He went to discover what the smoke was and Tyler went olong with him. Although Tyler thought this would be a bad idea, he had no choice but to follow. When they reached where the smoke was coming from they say one of the meteor from the shower that thy were preparing for. Jack slowly walked towards the meteor and it started to shake. The meteor broke in half and colored dust came out and went towards Jack. The dust went onto Jack arms legs and head. Then, Jack suddenly lit himself on fire. But there was no pain. the same thing happened to tyler but it was different. Tyler’s face started spinning around and around. until his whole face turned into a smile emoji. Tyler started laughing histarically. He turned towards Jack and tackled him into a tree. Jack passed out, Tyler went back to the school. Jack was probebly out for a day or two. When he woke up, the sky was red with no clouds in sight. He ran out of the forest and saw the school destroyed. Tyler was attacking the students trying to evacuate. Jack yelled to Tyler and Tyler flew towards Jack. Jack used his fire abilities to fly to Tyler and they stared at eachother with fire in their eyes. Tyler’s face started spinning until it had the devil face emoji. They lept staring at each other until the meteor show started. Jack’s fire grew and Tyler’s horns grew. the meteors had upgraded their powers and it was a showdown with students watching them and the meteor shower. (Did you like my story. upvote it and I’ll write more if you want.)
#5
food was making person sick so super fast food ate to food
