Is The Dune Prequel TV Show Still Happening – What We Know

There have been talks of a Dune prequel TV show which is supposed to focus on the Order of the Bene Gesserit. The sequel is supposed to be based on two books from the novel series, the original Dune by Frank Herbert and Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. These books have the most source material on the Order, including its genesis, modus operandi and the role they play in the government. Since the announcement of the show’s creation, there has not been a lot of news on the planned sequel.
Dune: The Sisterhood will be the first prequel story in the book series to be made into visual media. The prequel TV Show is set 10,000 years before the events in the novel Dune, making it a significant departure from the original material. This show will be a Max (formerly HBO Max) production. There have been concerns about the series’ production as updates are far and few between.
Production for the Show Is on a Break
There are a number of reasons for the show’s production hiatus. One of them is the unavailability of its director Denis Villeneuve. Villeneuve has been working on producing the Dune films featuring Timothée Chalamet. With this going on, it is plausible that he has not had time to work on the pilot episode of Dune: The Sisterhood. For the first two episodes, Johan Renck stepped in for Villeneuve. However, this does not also take into consideration that when the show was announced fans quickly realized that the core production team had no professional female creative. The only female top executive is Kim Herbert the granddaughter of Frank Herbert who is only there in the capacity of representing the family’s estate. This was changed with the hiring of Dava Calvo who was supposed to work alongside Joe Spaihts as Co-Showrunner.
In spite of all of this, production for the series has been hit with more pressing issues. Such as the departure of certain key players in the production team. Like Spaihts who left for a number of reasons. He was replaced in 2021 by Diane Ademu-John as showrunner. But Ademu-John has also stepped down from this role and now only works as an Executive Producer. The hope is that all these changes do not ruin the potential success of the show.
What Is the Release Date for Dune: The Sisterhood?
HBO has been developing this spin-off show since 2019. However, in 2022, Renck who was directing the first two episodes of the show confirmed that production on the series had commenced. Renck has since exited the show on the basis of creative differences. There has not been an announcement on who will replace him. This lack of knowledge on the show’s new director also extends to its release date as this is also unknown.
However, there is hope that the TV show would premiere in 2024. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the release of the series, the anticipation among Dune fans for the prequel series remains high. The story is set to explore the intriguing backstory of the powerful and enigmatic Bene Gesserit sisterhood, providing a fresh perspective into the beloved Dune universe as well as the powerful Bene Gessirit Order.