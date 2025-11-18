Hey Pandas, What Is Your Ideal Job? (Closed)

I just found mine – walking wombats in chilly Tasmania.
#1
I’m at a point of my life (42 y old) where i would love working with animals or something inside the woods. I’m so tired of 23 years of nursing and hospital. I could totally not talk to people for all day long.
#2
Animal rescue. If it paid my bills, I’d be doing it now, but since it doesn’t, I have to keep my 9-5, volunteer, and love my own 4 rescues.
#3
Firefighting :D
Its active and weird and really helpful to the community
Im already a volunteer and start fire acadamy in august :3
#4
Realistically I like what I’m doing. High school teacher. For 24 years this summer.
If just for fun and if money wouldn’t be an issue I’d love to be a sommelier, tasting good wine and travel the wine countries. Like Hugh Johnson or Robert Parker.
Or breed dogs….and keep them all!
#5
Author.
#6
Cephalopodologist. A person who studies cephalopods. I also want to be an author.
#7
any job that makes a lot of money for little work…
jk
something creative and satisfying like indie video game developer or mangaka
#8
Consultant Physiotherapist, the job I am doing now.
#9
Professional bed tester
#10
If money was no problem, Professional Comedian.
The world needs to be made fun of for humanity to cope with it.
#11
Right now, sorting and organizing something. But without the insane time crunches, and I want to be able to sort by colour and make everything look pristine. Just take my time. No interruptions. No one barging into my workspace. I’m kind of doing that now, but in a very frustrating, back breaking, stressful sort of way.
Working with liquid, gel like stuff. I would like to make candies. Not sure how to get into that industry. But I don’t want to be working in a big factory on an assembly line. Just a small store, pouring pots of melted, liquid coloured sugar onto trays and cutting the sheets of the jelly, and stretching and chopping up the hard candies. ….. I think I need to get out of those thrift store job pronto.
#12
I would like to be a psychotic billionaire crime fighter. Have some cool toys and have a secret cave entrance to my house. Become one with the bats.
#13
An independent professional music artist. I want to share my story and trauma through song and to repay music for helping me cope.
#14
A doula or a midwife because women need to know that their bodies are equipped and adapted for the birth journey ahead. I’d love to be a support person to help families enjoy the new life they will be a part of.
However, I know not everyone is joyous about the event. The ability to help people cope and still find peace and love with themselves and their newborn would be a gift I’d wish to provide.
