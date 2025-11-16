50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

by

There’s something incredibly satisfying about the way phones were designed back in the early 2000s. Whether it’s the nostalgic effect for all of us 90s babies, the plethora of buttons, or perhaps the fact that you never feared dropping them down a flight of 500 stairs, those little (sometimes not-so-little) devices sure made our childhoods more interesting. 

So let’s use a metaphorical time machine to look back on some intriguing designs that make us look at our reflective touch-sensitive blocks of technology with a sense of disdain, with us asking, “Where did it all go so wrong?” 

If you’re curious to learn more about modern-vintage (not sure if that’s a category, but it should be!) phones, make sure to check out this Bored Panda article right here. Don’t forget to vote for your favorites, dearest Pandarandas, and let’s get this phone rolling! 

#1 My Grandma Gave Me This Old Phone Today As A Housewarming Gift. It Quacks When It Rings. I Was Terrified Of It When I Was A Child, So That’s Why She Gave It To Me

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Cas_PFantasy

#2 Found My Old Cell Phone With Optional Clip On Chatboard For Easier Texting

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: ontbijtkoek

#3 Motorola Startac Rainbow

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: telefoniusati

#4 Motorola Flipout Mb511

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: techformative557

#5 Simens SK65

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: proedross

#6 Siemens Xelibri 8

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: oldcellphone

#7 Nokia 7600

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: yajyay

#8 Cool Old-School Crank Phone At My Work

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: toottootputtoot

#9 Motorola Aura A Premium Phone

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: expressservicespb

#10 Nokia N-Gage

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: cr8ivecodesmith, winlocker

#11 Samsung Serenata

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: mobilephonecollections

#12 Nokia 7380

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: cellphonemuseum

#13 I Finally Got An Xperia Pureness

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: DayOlderBread16

#14 The Nokia 3650. First Phone With A Video Camera. It Helped Establish Symbian Os In The Consumer Market

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: _ITX_

#15 This Old Jaguar Still Has Its Car Phone

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Armistarphoto

#16 2003 Nokia 6810. An Unbelievable 71 Individual Buttons On A Handset This Size

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: solid_state_vintage

#17 Motorola V100

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: oldgadgetzreborn

#18 Samsung Sph-N270

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: HaoieZ

#19 My Beautiful Motorola V50. In The Dark Gray Color, Which I Think Looks Best. Great Phone, Very Small, Compact, Has Great Range, And It Still Works On 2g Networks

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: old_flip.phone_collector

#20 Siemens Xelibri

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: techformative557

#21 My Old Phone Has This Unusual Button

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Nawozane

#22 I Found So Many Old Phones While Decluttering My Grandpa’s Office

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Trizocbs

#23 Two-Faced Samsung

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: jis_vintage

#24 Nokia N-Gage

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: L. Cohen

#25 Ericsson T60d. Limited Edition Spider-Man Version

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: D_G599

#26 Samsung Dual Flip

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Lucy Langford

#27 Newgen C620

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: cellphonemuseum

#28 Toshiba G450. The Weird Little Phone

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Quantum_Dynamo

#29 The Year Was 2010. I Was Being Handed Down This Phone From My Brother. Suddenly I Felt Like The Coolest Kid In the Class. This Is My LG KU990i

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: TDIRocker99

#30 Samsung Serene

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: RyJones

#31 Introducing My 2009 Samsung Gloss Sch-U440

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: WholeGrainCamper

#32 Sierra Wireless Voq

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Don MacKinnon

#33 During The ’90s Motorola Service Centers Offered “Express Exchange” Loaner Phones To Customers While Their Phones Were Out For Repair

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Sfphiynckxs

#34 Virgin Mobile Lobster 700tv

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: benwood

#35 This 20-Year-Old “Modern-Looking” Landline Phone

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: fractionalhelium

#36 Motorola 308 Startac

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: cellphonemuseum

#37 This Is The Google Sooner, Which Is A Prototype For The First Android Phone. It Runs A Super Early Version Of The Android

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: JustinN2002

#38 Fly Z300

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: elena_arashi_valina

#39 Nokia 7700

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Shritwod

#40 Nokia E90

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: _ITX_

#41 I Still Like My Nokia 9110 Communicator

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: espero

#42 Nokia 5510

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Ben Wood

#43 Motorola StarTac 6000e

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Sfphiynckxs

#44 My Old Mobile Phone Is Cool. Samsung P300 From 2005

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: sipeyskeyk

#45 My Phone’s Battery And Main PC’s HDD Both Started Failing At The Same Time, So I’m Relying On These Two A Lot More For The Time Being

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: BowzasaurusRex

#46 Sidekick II

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: LatencyVariation

#47 My Old High School Cell Phone And The Phone I Got After It

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Dropkicklover

#48 Samsung P910 TV

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: cellphonemuseum

#49 Sch-V870

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: Jessica Dolcourt

#50 Nokia 9210

50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

Image source: cellphonemuseum

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Invented A Travel Adapter Which Fit In Every Socket Over The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Wallpaper?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Little Hamster Bartenders Serving Tiny Food and Drinks
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Created A Mini-Library For My Neighbours To Promote Reading And Make Friends
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Everything You Need To Know About Pokemon GO Community Day
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2019
Psychological Expert Reveals Why Mom Anonymously Bullied Her Teen Daughter Online For 2 Years
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.