50 Times It Was Totally Unclear What Designers Were Thinking When They Came Up With These Crazy Phones

There’s something incredibly satisfying about the way phones were designed back in the early 2000s. Whether it’s the nostalgic effect for all of us 90s babies, the plethora of buttons, or perhaps the fact that you never feared dropping them down a flight of 500 stairs, those little (sometimes not-so-little) devices sure made our childhoods more interesting.
So let’s use a metaphorical time machine to look back on some intriguing designs that make us look at our reflective touch-sensitive blocks of technology with a sense of disdain, with us asking, “Where did it all go so wrong?”
If you’re curious to learn more about modern-vintage (not sure if that’s a category, but it should be!) phones, make sure to check out this Bored Panda article right here. Don’t forget to vote for your favorites, dearest Pandarandas, and let’s get this phone rolling!
#1 My Grandma Gave Me This Old Phone Today As A Housewarming Gift. It Quacks When It Rings. I Was Terrified Of It When I Was A Child, So That’s Why She Gave It To Me
Image source: Cas_PFantasy
#2 Found My Old Cell Phone With Optional Clip On Chatboard For Easier Texting
Image source: ontbijtkoek
#3 Motorola Startac Rainbow
Image source: telefoniusati
#4 Motorola Flipout Mb511
Image source: techformative557
#5 Simens SK65
Image source: proedross
#6 Siemens Xelibri 8
Image source: oldcellphone
#7 Nokia 7600
Image source: yajyay
#8 Cool Old-School Crank Phone At My Work
Image source: toottootputtoot
#9 Motorola Aura A Premium Phone
Image source: expressservicespb
#10 Nokia N-Gage
Image source: cr8ivecodesmith, winlocker
#11 Samsung Serenata
Image source: mobilephonecollections
#12 Nokia 7380
Image source: cellphonemuseum
#13 I Finally Got An Xperia Pureness
Image source: DayOlderBread16
#14 The Nokia 3650. First Phone With A Video Camera. It Helped Establish Symbian Os In The Consumer Market
Image source: _ITX_
#15 This Old Jaguar Still Has Its Car Phone
Image source: Armistarphoto
#16 2003 Nokia 6810. An Unbelievable 71 Individual Buttons On A Handset This Size
Image source: solid_state_vintage
#17 Motorola V100
Image source: oldgadgetzreborn
#18 Samsung Sph-N270
Image source: HaoieZ
#19 My Beautiful Motorola V50. In The Dark Gray Color, Which I Think Looks Best. Great Phone, Very Small, Compact, Has Great Range, And It Still Works On 2g Networks
Image source: old_flip.phone_collector
#20 Siemens Xelibri
Image source: techformative557
#21 My Old Phone Has This Unusual Button
Image source: Nawozane
#22 I Found So Many Old Phones While Decluttering My Grandpa’s Office
Image source: Trizocbs
#23 Two-Faced Samsung
Image source: jis_vintage
#24 Nokia N-Gage
Image source: L. Cohen
#25 Ericsson T60d. Limited Edition Spider-Man Version
Image source: D_G599
#26 Samsung Dual Flip
Image source: Lucy Langford
#27 Newgen C620
Image source: cellphonemuseum
#28 Toshiba G450. The Weird Little Phone
Image source: Quantum_Dynamo
#29 The Year Was 2010. I Was Being Handed Down This Phone From My Brother. Suddenly I Felt Like The Coolest Kid In the Class. This Is My LG KU990i
Image source: TDIRocker99
#30 Samsung Serene
Image source: RyJones
#31 Introducing My 2009 Samsung Gloss Sch-U440
Image source: WholeGrainCamper
#32 Sierra Wireless Voq
Image source: Don MacKinnon
#33 During The ’90s Motorola Service Centers Offered “Express Exchange” Loaner Phones To Customers While Their Phones Were Out For Repair
Image source: Sfphiynckxs
#34 Virgin Mobile Lobster 700tv
Image source: benwood
#35 This 20-Year-Old “Modern-Looking” Landline Phone
Image source: fractionalhelium
#36 Motorola 308 Startac
Image source: cellphonemuseum
#37 This Is The Google Sooner, Which Is A Prototype For The First Android Phone. It Runs A Super Early Version Of The Android
Image source: JustinN2002
#38 Fly Z300
Image source: elena_arashi_valina
#39 Nokia 7700
Image source: Shritwod
#40 Nokia E90
Image source: _ITX_
#41 I Still Like My Nokia 9110 Communicator
Image source: espero
#42 Nokia 5510
Image source: Ben Wood
#43 Motorola StarTac 6000e
Image source: Sfphiynckxs
#44 My Old Mobile Phone Is Cool. Samsung P300 From 2005
Image source: sipeyskeyk
#45 My Phone’s Battery And Main PC’s HDD Both Started Failing At The Same Time, So I’m Relying On These Two A Lot More For The Time Being
Image source: BowzasaurusRex
#46 Sidekick II
Image source: LatencyVariation
#47 My Old High School Cell Phone And The Phone I Got After It
Image source: Dropkicklover
#48 Samsung P910 TV
Image source: cellphonemuseum
#49 Sch-V870
Image source: Jessica Dolcourt
#50 Nokia 9210
Image source: cellphonemuseum
