Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”

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One of the unspoken rules of friendship is that you don’t date each other’s exes. Because even if everyone claims they’re fine with it, it’s almost guaranteed to make things more complicated and awkward than they need to be.

Unfortunately, one woman found herself in exactly that situation. After her ex broke up with her, one of her friends started dating him. And while she eventually moved on and found someone new, things got uncomfortable again when that same friend began making strange comments about her new boyfriend, joking that she might “steal” him too.

Eventually, the situation got too weird to ignore, and the woman snapped. But now she’s wondering if she was too harsh. Read the full story below.

The woman was tired of her friend joking about stealing her boyfriend

Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”

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So when things finally went too far, she snapped and put her in her place—but now she’s wondering if she crossed a line too

Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”

Image credits:

Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”

Image credits:

Readers wanted more context, so the woman answered their questions in the comments

Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”

Most agreed that she wasn’t to blame for how she reacted

Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”

Though some felt she should have stood up for herself sooner

Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”

In the end, the woman shared that she decided to cut her friend off for good

Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”
Woman Leaves Friend In Crisis After Realizing What She Was Really Trying To Do: “I’m Moving On With My Life”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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