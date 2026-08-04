16 Questions That Would Get You Into MIT In The 1800s – Prove Your Knowledge

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🚨Double points alert! 🚨

Could you pass a university test from back in the 1800s? People like to think that it must have been so much easier to get into a university back in the day. After all, humanity has progressed so far since then, right? In that case, passing an MIT entrance exam from 1869 should be a walk in the park for you!

This challenging quiz, consisting of 16 questions, is based on a real MIT Entrance Exam from 1869. It will test your knowledge of English, arithmetic, algebra, and geometry. See if you have what it takes to be a 19th-century genius!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

16 Questions That Would Get You Into MIT In The 1800s – Prove Your Knowledge

Image credits: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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